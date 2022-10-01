Will suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka ever Coach in the NBA again?

Fans of the Boston Celtics, the players and team staff have no idea what will happen with suspended head Coach Ime Udoka, his future with the club or his future as an NBA coach.

Without knowing what exactly happened to get the popular hire — at least before the scandal broke — in such hot water, no one can. For a host of legal and ethical reasons, the organization has been unwilling to divulge details about the situation, leaving fans and analysts to wonder if we will ever see Udoka on any sideline again.

The hosts of the semi-eponymous CLNS Media “Cedric Maxwell” podcast hashed out their thoughts on Udoka’s future in the league.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear the conclusions they came to.

