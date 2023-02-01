Will Steelers follow Mike Tomlin’s contract extension pattern?

Mike Tomlin is still the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he’s under contract to serve the team in that capacity until at least the end of the 2024 NFL season. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettemeanwhile, Wonders whether the Steelers will make a move soon to give the head coach another extension as the team has always done so years before the expiration of Tomlin’s concurrent deal.

“Tomlin is already under contract through the 2024 season, but the Steelers have made a practice of extending his deal when it has two years remaining. If that remains the case, Tomlin will be extended through the 2026 season, which would be his 20th with the team — just three years shy of Chuck Noll’s tenure with the Steelers.”

While most other teams make head-coaching changes often, the Steelers have stuck to Tomlin for nearly two decades now. The Steelers hired Tomlin as their head coach way back in 2007 when they signed him to a four-year deal. He would sign an extension with Pittsburgh in 2010 and another for three years in 2012. Then in August 2017, Pittsburgh secured Tomlin for at least four more years. The latest was a three-year extension Tomlin inked in April of 2021.

Not one season so far in Mike Tomlin’s time as head coach of the Steelers that the franchise has finished a year with a losing record. That streak continues following the Steelers’ 9-8 record in the 2022 NFL season, although they missed the Playoffs for the first time in three years.

Mike Tomlin has a head-coaching career record of 163-93-2 for the Steelers.