Will South Carolina’s Football program land Wendell Gregory?

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on a tear on the recruiting trail so far this week, which started with the commitment of Kam Pringle on Sunday and has continued with the pledges of Michael Smith and Elijah Caldwell on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Shane Beamer and his staff are now looking to close the week with a bang, as linebacker target Wendell Gregory will make his decision later today.

.

