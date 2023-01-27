The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on a tear on the recruiting trail so far this week, which started with the commitment of Kam Pringle on Sunday and has continued with the pledges of Michael Smith and Elijah Caldwell on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Shane Beamer and his staff are now looking to close the week with a bang, as linebacker target Wendell Gregory will make his decision later today.

Smith is a two-sport athlete who plays football and runs track for Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, and possesses offers from schools like Auburn, Tennessee, and Michigan

Wendell continues the trend in recent years of high school underclassmen deciding to make their commitment long before they actually sign, as he’ll be posting his commitment announcement later this afternoon at 4:30 pm ESTsupposedly is his social media accounts.

Gregory will choose between his five Finalists of South Carolina, Missouri, Auburn, North Carolina, and Tennessee. In terms of who the pick will be, the feeling around the recruiting world has been that the Gamecocks hold the edge here, and the GamecocksDigest staff has no inclination that says otherwise.

Final Prediction: South Carolina

