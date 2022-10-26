Will Shaver aims to make an impact in the Tar Heels frontcourt

Mar 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Will Shaver (21) walks off the bus as the team arrives before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Our 2022-2023 UNC basketball player preview series continues with redshirt freshman big man Will Shaver, a large body that will play a key part in this season.

Although he joined the team last season, redshirt freshman big man Will Shaver will have an even more important role this season. The 6-foot10, 245-pound center from Birmingham, Alabama will continue to push Armando Bacot in practice and provide strong competition as the Tar Heels prepare for opponents.

2021-22 Season In Review

Shaver joined the Tar Heels in January of 2022 as an early enrollee. He practiced and dressed for games last season after joining the team but did not see any game action. This is an important thing to note as he gained valuable experience as well as got to experience a team that made a run to the national championship.

What to Expect in 2021-22

It is hard to say at this point how much time Shaver will see for the Tar Heels this season. One thing is for sure, he has the size and game to fit into a Tar Heel system that likes to play through the big men. Shaver takes up space, is strong with the basketball, and has a nice outside touch for his size. They can even step outside the three-point line and shoot it with confidence. One thing we can certainly expect for this season is that he will provide a great practice body for Armando Bacot to work hard against. He showed his touch and strength in the Live Action event earlier this month.

Bold Prediction

I liked what I saw of Shaver in the Live Action scrimmage. Granted, it was a scrimmage but size and touch translate to any competition. Should Bacot find himself in foul trouble, Coach Davis has a wide body, with essentially a year of experience to bring in for spot minutes. His touch might even force some teams to expand their defense a bit more than they would with Bacot. I believe Shaver will have a strong contribution and redshirt freshman campaign.

