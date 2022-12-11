Will Richardson records first triple-double for Oregon men’s basketball since 2002 in Rout of Nevada

Will Richardson has accomplished a lot during his five-year Oregon career, and now the point guard has added recording the program’s fourth triple-double, the first in nearly 20 years, to his list of feats.

Richardson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists to lead the Ducks in a 78-65 win over Nevada before 5,416 Saturday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.

“It’s wonderful; I’m definitely excited, but it’s a blessing,” Richardson said. “I never really played on a team that cared that much about somebody else. I needed one rebound and my whole team is trying to, ‘Tip the ball to Will. Tip the ball to Will.’ It feels good; it’s exciting. I’m out here trying to be a leader and change who I am as a person and my team is rocking with me to the end. That’s the more exciting part other than the triple-double.”

It’s the first triple-double for the Ducks since Luke Jackson had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Florida A&M on Dec. 20, 2002. Jackson had the same stat line at Washington on Feb. 17, 2001. UO’s only other triple-double in men’s basketball was by Ron Lee (15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) against Montana State on Dec. 7, 1972.

“I’m really happy for him,” Oregon Coach Dana Altman said. “His five-game stretch here, his numbers aren’t the greatest, but they’re really good. It’s just been his leadership and getting guys to play as a team. I think he’s done as well leadership-wise as Eugene (Omoruyi) or any of the guys we had here, and that’s saying a lot.”

Richardson, who played all 40 minutes for the fourth time in five games and fifth time this season, hit the milestone on a rebound of the final shot of the game with less than 30 seconds to play. It’s the 16th triple-double in men’s Division I basketball this season.

Altman said he wasn’t aware Richardson was so close to a triple-double and was ready to take him out after a three-pointer with 1:44 to play, but the senior said he wanted to finish the game.

“It took me like nine minutes to get the last rebound,” Richardson said. “I’m not playing to get it; if it happens, it happens. I know I need to work on my rebounding anyway.”

Quincy Guerrier had a season-high 26 points and nine rebounds for Oregon (5-5), which took command in the first half and never looked back.

Kenan Blackshear had 20 points and former Oregon State guard Jarod Lucas had 16 for Nevada (8-3), which closed the first half on a 16-6 run to get within 36-29 at Halftime but never got closer.

The Ducks scored seven straight to open the second half, five by Richardson, who assisted on the other basket.

N’Faly Dante had 11 points, five rebounds and three blocks for Oregon, which got four blocks from Kel’el Ware and 11 total, its most since it had 12 against Fresno State on Dec. 16, 2017.

Oregon shot 45.8% from the field, including 40.7% from three, its second-best performance from behind the arc this season, thanks in large part to Guerrier, who was 7 of 13 from the field and 5 of 8 from three. Richardson Assisted on all five of Guerrier’s threes.

“It wasn’t me,” Richardson said. “Quincy was hitting five Threes in a row — contested. I didn’t make no Spectacular play. They made the Spectacular shots. … It kind of surprised me that we haven’t been shooting it well. Tonight’s more normal for us. We’re more feeling like ourselves.”

Richardson shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 7 from three, and went 1 of 2 at the free throw line to continue a torrid five-game stretch. He’s shooting 52.17% from the field, 40% from three, and averaging 17.2 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds over that stretch.

“I’ve been feeling pretty good these last 4-5 games,” Richardson said. “My assist numbers have been up. I feel a lot healthier than I did last year, but my teammates and my coaches are believing in me. I never really felt this type of confidence before. At one point I was shooting 15% from three and all I can hear is Coach Altman, ‘Jack it. Shoot it. Shoot it.’ That’s fun as a player. It’s exciting. … It took me a long time to buy into (being more vocal and having a positive Outlook each day). I don’t know why I was so stubborn but it’s working, it’s helped me a lot.”