Will Recent Slide Motivate or Deter Toronto Raptors From Jakob Poeltl Trade?

The San Antonio Spurs are among the top teams to watch as being a seller at the NBA trade deadline. They moved on from All-Star guard Dejounte Murray in exchange for future draft capital in the offseason, Positioning themselves for a long-term Rebuilding effort.

While the Spurs began the 2022-23 season with a 5-2 record — the second-best start in franchise history through seven games — things have trended downward in a major way since that point. San Antonio is 9-20 Entering Monday’s Matchup against the Houston Rockets.

