Will Ramberg earns Scholarship with Gopher basketball

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -From the Cook County Vikings, to McGill University in Montreal, Canada, to a Scholarship basketball player for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Its been a fun and Windy road so far for Will Ramberg

Will joined the Minnesota Gophers basketball team last year as a walk-on after playing just one season at McGill University and then sadly taking one year off of hoops due to covid. He still found his way onto Ben Johnson’s team after transferring to Minnesota.

The journey didn’t stop there for the 2019 Cook County grad. Will hit the court for a total of 13 games last year and played meaningful minutes in many of them. Then after a summer of hard work, Will was surprised with a Scholarship this week.

Will said, “I got an opportunity to walk on here at the “U” and took it. Of course it was my number one choice of anywhere, I would’ve chosen here over any of the blue bloods, easily. I mean this is my home for me, so I have a lot of pride playing here.

Will added about being awarded the scholarship, “It is a feeling unlike any other. It took me like three seconds to realize, you can see it in the video, it didn’t really hit me for a good while but when it did I mean it felt like one of the best feelings in my life.”

Will’s journey to the Gophers started in the boundary waters. Will’s dad would drive him an hour to Grand Marais just to get to school from their home. Not only that, Will played his AAU basketball in Duluth, which was a two-hour drive just to get to practice.

Ramberg’s life has basically been all about basketball. As a kid in the summer, he would spend sometimes five hours a day at the YMCA with his best friend Pete Sutton just playing ball. And he is happy to represent Cook County and show those Athletes you can make it to a high level.

Will said, “That literally means everything to me. When I was going through that, I really didn’t know what was going to happen. I really had no one to look up to and say, this is how you do it, like this is how it happens if you do this and this. I didn’t have that at all, I was just like blindly walking through it, but now, to give the opportunity to other kids Younger than me in middle school, high school, that just means the world to me that I can do that for them.”

Will has two years of eligibility left with the Gophers.

