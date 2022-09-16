Will Ramberg awarded Gopher basketball Scholarship

2019 Cook County High School Graduate Will Ramberg is the all-time leading scorer for the boys Vikings basketball team. Ramberg joined the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers team as a walk-on last year. This month, the University surprised him with a scholarship. The video below from the Minnesota Men’s Basketball Twitter account shows the moment that Ramberg found out that he is now a Scholarship player for the Gophers.

Hard work never goes unnoticed, Congratulations on your Scholarship @willramberg! Thanks for the assist, President Gabel! pic.twitter.com/HjSZoXDo1v — Minnesota Men’s Basketball (@GopherMBB) September 6, 2022

In the audio below, Ramberg speaks with WTIP’s Sterling Anderson about earning a Scholarship and playing for the Golden Gophers.