Will Patrick pass Peyton? Jefferson poised to hit 2K?
As for Jefferson, he has a very realistic shot of moving Megatron to the side. Johnson tallied 1,964 yards in 2012 and Jefferson has 1,756 so far in 2022. Needing 209 yards to break Johnson’s record, Jefferson needs to average 104.5 yards in each of his last two games. He’s already done that 10 times this season and in each of his last three games. He’s also surpassed 209 yards once this campaign, so Jefferson breaking Johnson’s mark on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers isn’t out of the question. And neither is Jefferson becoming the first wide receiver to hit 2,000 yards, as he’s 244 away.
Jefferson and Mahomes were previously on pace to break the aforementioned records, and with big showings over the final two games could make some history.
They aren’t the only ones closing in on milestones.
One record seemingly certain to fall is quarterback Matthew Stafford’s 2012 mark for most pass attempts at 727. Already the owner of a plethora of records that he continues to build upon, Tom Brady is zeroing in on Stafford’s standard as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB enters Week 17 with 671 attempts and needs just 57 passes in two games. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert could also surpass Stafford’s mark as he’s thrown the ball 634 times so far this season.