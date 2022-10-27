Will Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Nijgba play against Penn State?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Weekly watch continues regarding Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s availability for the next game on the schedule.

Coach Ryan Day declined to provide any injury updates in an interview session with reporters following his Thursday radio show. They deferred to the status report typically released at 9 am Saturday mornings.

When asked Tuesday whether Smith-Njigba is expected to play Saturday at Penn State, Day said, “That’s the plan.”

Smith-Njigba already had one setback this season after returning from the hamstring injury he suffered in the season opener against Notre Dame. Day was asked if there was any consideration to shutting Smith-Njigba down for a longer period of time, and if so, how much runway he would need to be ready for big late-season games such as the regular-season finale against Michigan and the postseason.

“That’s the conversation that’s made on a daily basis and has been for weeks,” Day said. “I leave it up to the doctors and professionals in that area. I don’t know the ins and outs of what you’re talking about. That’s why we have such a great crew here.”

Last week, Smith-Njigba was visible taking extra reps after practice, coming out of an off week and preparing for the resumption of games against Iowa. Ohio State on Friday night released a video clip of the team playing a trash can basketball game which prominently featured Smith-Njigba.

This week, almost all players had exited the indoor facility before reporters were allowed in.

When asked Wednesday night how Smith-Njigba was dealing with the disappointment of not playing as much as he would have liked, quarterback CJ Stroud did not sound optimistic about the receiver’s status.

“I don’t want to really disclose his personal information or how he feels, but I can imagine it’s not good,” Stroud said. “I talk to him every day, but it’s just not my place to tell his business.

“… God has a plan for his life that no one else can know. Maybe he’s protecting him from something bigger that we don’t know about.”

The receiver played only 22 snaps last Saturday against Iowa. They exited the game in the middle of a possession after running a long route downfield and did not return.

Day said Smith-Njigba wanted to return but OSU held him out because he reached a predetermined snaps limit.

Smith-Njigba missed four of the first six games after suffering a hamstring injury in the season opener against Notre Dame. He played a total of 38 snaps in that game and an attempt to return against Arkansas State two weeks later.

Redshirt freshman receiver Jayden Ballard also appeared to suffer an ankle or lower leg injury on special teams against Iowa. That attrition could mean OSU needs more from true freshman receivers such as Kojo Antwi, Kaleb Brown, Caleb Burton and Kiyon Grayes.

“They’re getting better every week. You’re seeing a couple guys getting involved on special teams. … It would be nice to see some of those guys come on. They’re working at it.”

