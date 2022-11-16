Will Mexico get an NBA team if there is an expansion?

There is no end to speculation regarding the NBA’s Supposed plans to expand the leagueand in the midst of these rumors, the cities of Las Vegas and Seattle invariably come up as possible, even probable, areas for expansion. However, Mexico City is another contender that could possibly host an NBA team some day.

NBA official: Mexico City a viable candidate

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum told Andscape that the city is certainly a viable option for hosting a future squad.

“Expansion is currently not on the docket, but at some point, if we were to turn to expansion, there’s no doubt that Mexico City would have to be one of the cities that would be in consideration along with a host of other very big and relevant cities in North America,” said Tatum, according to Andscape.

Mexico City: Experienced NBA host

Mexico has already held 30 NBA games in Mexico City– more matches than in any other country aside from the United States and Canada.

Tatum says that there would be no issues regarding where to hold the gamesas there is already a world-class facility in Mexico City in Arena CDMX, which is where the NBA has been playing their games in the country. The venue is also home to the Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexicothe G League team which made their debut last Sunday.

The NBA official also stressed that players traveling to Mexico would not be a big concern as it is just a short flight from some parts of the US. Tatum however reiterated that expansion is not on the league’s agenda at the moment.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also said earlier this year that although expansion is inevitable, there are no immediate plans to expand the league.