Will Marcelo Bielsa choose the Premier League over the Mexican national team?

Marcelo Bielsa is one of the most coveted coaches in world soccer. After being relieved from his duties as Leeds United manager in February 2022, ‘El Loco’ has found himself on the Radar of a number of Clubs and national teams – including Mexico – who have had vacant coaching positions at different moments, with Premier League side Everton the most recent to be linked with the Argentinian.

The Toffees sacked Frank Lampard on Monday after a 2-0 weekend defeat to West Ham on matchday 21 of the Premier League. Under the Chelsea legend, the Merseysiders managed just three wins in 21 games this season, a record that leaves them in second-bottom spot in the standings with only 15 points. As a result, the Everton board are now looking to shake things up in order to ensure they get out of the relegation scrap.

Will Marcelo Bielsa return to the Premier League with Everton?

According to The Daily Telegraph, they have Bielsa in their sights. The Argentinian led Leeds United back to the English top flight after a 16-year absence and they posted an impressive ninth-place finish in their first season back in 2021-22.

However, Bielsa isn’t thought to be the only candidate. Wayne Rooney, an iconic figure at the club, has also been mentioned, as has David Moyes, well-known to the Goodison Park faithful after a lengthy spell as manager between 2002 and 2013. Moyes, however, would have to be prized away from West Ham United. Carlos Corberán, currently at West Bromwich Albion, and Ralph Hasenhuttl, in charge of Southampton from 2018 to 2022, are other options for Everton, reports the Telegraph.

Will Marcelo Bielsa become the Mexican national team head coach?

‘El Loco’ is, of course, also one of the names in the running to take over the Mexican national team, as ESPN reported a week ago. Bielsa, who managed Argentina and Chile at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups respectively, has been linked with El Tri on a number of occasions and could replace Gerardo Martino, one of his compatriot’s star pupils, who was unable to take Mexico beyond the group stages at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Andrés Fassi, former vice-president of Pachuca and current president of Club Atlético Talleres in Argentina, claims that there is a Consensus among owners of Clubs in Mexico, who has the final say on who becomes the national team coach, for Bielsa take charge.