Will LIV Golfers be allowed at Oak Hill?

Although it may seem a little hard to believe as you look out at your snow-covered yard, in 107 days golf balls will be in the air and the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club will be underway.

With a first-round commencement of Thursday, May 18, this will be the earliest beginning of the 13 major events the East Course has hosted, beating by about a week both the 2008 and 2019 Senior PGA Championships. One would expect that the snow would be gone, but hey, this is Rochester so should we really feel safe in making that assumption?

Potential weather worries aside, things have come together quite nicely according to Bryan Karns of the PGA of America, who is back in town reprising his role from the 2019 Senior as Championship director.

