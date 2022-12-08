Will Levis, Anthony Richardson announce NFL Draft plans
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky Wildcats
Will Levis, potentially the top quarterback in this year’s cycle, announced Wednesday he was skipping his final season and Kentucky’s Bowl game to turn pro. Per CatsPause, Levis, who is the only quarterback in school history to defeat rivals Louisville and Florida twice, went 17-7 as a starter over two seasons and Ranks fourth all-time in touchdowns responsible for (54), fifth all-time in passing touchdowns ( 43), fifth in total offense (5,501 yards), and sixth in passing yards (5,232).
Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Per Duck Territory, Christian Gonzalez recently announced on social media that he was opting out of the school’s Bowl game to get a jumpstart on his 2023 NFL Draft preparations. The 6-foot-2 cornerback is a one-and-done with the Ducks after recording 50 tackles to go with four interceptions and seven pass deflections in 12 games. His 11 passes defended are tied for the fifth most among Pac-12 players.
“I am super excited to see this next chapter — the one I’ve been dreaming of my whole life — will take me. With that being said, I am opting out of the Bowl game and I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft , Gonzalez said.
Wanya Morris, OL, Oklahoma
Dontay Demus, WR, Maryland
Per Inside MD Sports, Dontay Demus ends his career ranked 12th on Maryland’s all-time receptions list (106), eighth in career receiving yards (1,775), tied for second in 100-yard games (seven) and sixth in touchdown catches (13 ), rankings that would’ve been higher if not for a gruesome injury that cut short his junior year and appeared to limit him as a senior. The 6-foot-4 senior from DC led Maryland in receiving in 2019 and 2020 and was poised to do the same last year, but hurt his knee while returning a kick against Iowa five games into last season, after posting three 100-yard games in the first four contests.
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Florida’s star quarterback Anthony Richardson announced he was entering the NFL Draft and skipping the Gators’ Las Vegas Bowl appearance against Oregon State. That leaves the Gators with a third-team quarterback as their projected starter this month for the postseason. Per Swamp247, Richardson experienced a range of results in his lone season as the Gators’ full-time starting quarterback, starting in all 12 regular seasons while completing 176-of-327 passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
Jay Ward, CB, LSU
LSU cornerback Jay Ward is not expected to play in the upcoming Citrus Bowl after becoming the first Tigers player to declare for the draft this month. Per Geaux247, a A 6-foot-2, 188-pounder from Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia, Ward started 22 of the 45 games he played. With time spent at safety, cornerback, nickel and dime, he picked off six passes and broke up 17 more, with two forced fumbles and 161 tackles – 3.5 for loss. LSU players to watch with decisions to make include BJ Ojulari, Jaquelin Roy, Mekhi Garner, Anthony Bradford, Jaray Jenkins and John Emery Jr.
Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
Per HawgSports, Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft, and he is not expected to participate in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Sanders was an absolute force for the Razorbacks after transferring from Alabama. He led the team with 103 tackles (3rd in SEC), 13.5 tackles for loss (second in SEC), 9.5 sacks (second in SEC), three forced fumbles and recorded five pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Tavion Thomas, RB, Utah
Utah running back Tavion Thomas announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft and will spend the remainder of his time this season rehabbing a toe injury suffered against Oregon to prepare for the next level.
“I look forward to getting back and dominating in the Shrine Game,” Thomas wrote in his note. “Most importantly, I want to say thank you to every single person that embraced me here and gave me this opportunity that changed my life. I will never forget the Moments and Memories I have here and I will forever be a Ute.”
Chris Rodriguez, RB, Kentucky
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez said Thursday he would not play in the Wildcats’ Bowl game. Rodriguez rushed for more than 3,600 yards in his SEC career and finished with 33 touchdowns as a Premiere ball carrier.