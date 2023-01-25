Will Jordan Horston play vs UConn?

Ahead of Thursday’s game against No. 5 UConn, Lady Vols basketball Coach Kellie Harper did not provide an update Tuesday morning on Jordan Horston’s status.

The senior starter did not travel with the team for Tennessee’s 68-65 win over Missouri on Sunday due to illness. Harper said she would know more later in the day, after the team practiced and she could see what Horston was able to do. The Showdown for the Huskies and Lady Vols at Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for an 8 pm ET tip (ESPN).

Horston has played in 20 of 22 games for the Lady Vols (16-6, 8-0 SEC), and started all of those. The other game Horston missed was Tennessee’s loss to No. 6 Indiana.

Tennessee relies heavily on Horston’s production on both ends of the court, and she averages a team-high 25.5 minutes per game. She’s second on the team in scoring with 15.2 points per game and the team’s leading rebounder at 6.9 boards per game. Horston also leads the team in assists (71), steals (30) and blocks (14).

The 6-foot-2 guard had 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in Tennessee’s 74-56 win over Florida last Thursday.

Horston recently became the fourth Lady Vol to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists for her career. The only other players to accomplish the feat are Kara Lawson, Dena Head and Alexis Hornbuckle. She currently has 1,203 points, 621 rebounds and 409 assists.