Will Jordan Horston play vs UConn?

Ahead of Thursday’s game against No. 5 UConn, Lady Vols basketball Coach Kellie Harper did not provide an update Tuesday morning on Jordan Horston’s status.

The senior starter did not travel with the team for Tennessee’s 68-65 win over Missouri on Sunday due to illness. Harper said she would know more later in the day, after the team practiced and she could see what Horston was able to do. The Showdown for the Huskies and Lady Vols at Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for an 8 pm ET tip (ESPN).

Horston has played in 20 of 22 games for the Lady Vols (16-6, 8-0 SEC), and started all of those. The other game Horston missed was Tennessee’s loss to No. 6 Indiana.

MTSU RANKED BEFORE LADY VOLS:Best Women’s basketball team in Tennessee? MTSU ranked No. 23, the Lady Vols are on the cusp in the AP poll

CORA HALL’S BALLOT:How Lady Vols Writer Cora Hall voted in the AP Top 25: South Carolina proves gap with LSU

COMEBACK WIN:This was no ordinary comeback by Lady Vols basketball vs Missouri and why it’s important

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button