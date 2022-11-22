Will Johnny Davis Find His Confidence in the NBA?

Johnny Davis is a hot topic among fans who have expected more from the Wizards first round draft pick. Washington didn’t necessarily need Davis to be an instant success in his rookie year, but the progress has been much slower than most could have anticipated.

Davis struggled in Summer League and preseason which isn’t alarming. The problem is that he hasn’t taken huge strides to make up for it. He has only cracked the rotation a few times this season, playing 35 minutes overall for a total of six points so far.

When Davis made his NBA regular season debut against Detroit on October 25th, Bradley Beal had some advice for the young point guard in postgame interviews: “If you get in the game, be aggressive and shoot the ball. Understand his time will come and when it comes, he’s gotta be ready to go and be hungry because a lot of guys are hungry, a lot of guys want to play.”

