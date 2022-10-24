Will Gradey Dick be the Best Shooter in the 2023 NBA Draft? – NBA Draft Digest

Our own Derek Parker gave you his top five shooters in the 2023 NBA Draft back in September and the prospect at the top of that list, Gradey Dick, requires a Deeper dive.

The 6-foot-8 wing from Wichita, KS (Sunrise Christian Academy) headed to the University of Kansas has some questions around his game but he possesses an Absolute elite skill that every NBA team covets, shooting.

According to the team’s site, Gradey Dick shot 47% from 3-point range on almost 80 attempts this past season.

Even if he wasn’t playing in the premier high school league in the country, those shooting numbers would be impressive. The fact that he was able to shoot at that level, against that competition, with the kind of attention he was getting from opposing defensive gameplans makes it that much more spectacular.

