Will Duke basketball product Zion Williamson play in the season opener?

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Andrew Lopez, the New Orleans Pelicans limited Zion Williamson in practice on Sunday while he bounces back from a seemingly minor ankle injury. But head Coach Willie Green said he’s hoping the former Duke basketball one-and-done will go through a full practice on Monday.

RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

That suggests the Pelicans expect Williamson to be ready for their season opener at the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 pm ET Wednesday.

Williamson has not been on the court in regular-season action since May 4, 2021, after sitting out all last season while recovering from a foot injury.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button