Will DALL-E the AI ​​Artist Take My Job?

Prompt: An AI robot artist and a human artist work together to paint a large digital mural of themselves in cyberspace, digital art, cyberpunk, blade runner, neon

Art: Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2

As someone working in a creative field, I’ve never been concerned about a computer taking my job. I always felt confident that the tasks required of me as a photo editor for New York Magazine are too complex and messy — too human — for an artificial intelligence to perform. That is, until DALL-E 2, a sophisticated AI that generates original artwork based only on text input, opened to public beta last June.

It’s easy to lose hours on the r/dalle2 subreddit, where beta testers have been posting their work. More often than not, the only way to differentiate a DALL-E creation from a human-generated image is five colorful squares tucked in the bottom right corner of each composition — DALL-E’s signature. As I scrolled through images of Super Mario getting his citizenship at Ellis Island and Mona Lisa painting a portrait of da Vinci I couldn’t shake the question that town criers and elevator operators of yore must have confronted: Was my obsolescence on the horizon?

DALL-E, named after surrealist artist Salvador Dali and Pixar’s lovable garbage robot WALL-E, was released by San Francisco-based research lab OpenAI in January 2021. The first iteration felt like a curious novelty, but nothing more. The compositions were only remarkable because they were generated by AI. In contrast, DALL-E 2, which launched in January 2022, is Lightyears ahead in image complexity and natural semantics; it’s easily one of the most advanced image generators in development, and it’s evolving at an astonishing speed. Last week, OpenAI launched a new Outpainting feature, which allows users to extend their Canvas beyond its original borders, revealing, for example, the cluttered kitchen surrounding Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With a Pearl Earring.

Like other forms of artificial intelligence, DALL-E stirs up deep existential and ethical questions about imagery, art, and reality. Who is the artist behind these creations: DALL-E or its human user? What happens when fake photorealistic images are unleashed on a public that already struggles with deciphering fact from fiction? Will DALL-E ever be self-aware? How would we know?

These are all important ideas that I’m not interested in exploring. I just wanted to see if I need to add “robot takes my job” to the long list of things that make me anxious about the future. So I decided to put my AI competition to the test.

I have one of those ambiguous job titles that no one understands, like “marketing consultant” or “vice-president.” In the most basic terms, my job as photo editor is to find or produce the visual elements that accompany New York Magazine articles. The mechanics of how DALL-E and I do our work are pretty similar. We both receive textual “prompts” — DALL-E from its users, mine from editors. We then synthesize that information to produce Visuals that are (hopefully) compelling and accurate to the ideas in play. My Toolkit includes a corporate Getty subscription, countless hours of Photoshop experience, and an art degree that costs me an offensive amount of money. DALL-E’s Toolkit is the millions of visual data points that it’s been trained on, and the algorithms that allow it to link those concepts together to create images.

For our competition I set simple rules. If DALL-E was able to produce an image that was pretty close to my original artwork without too much hand holding, the AI ​​won the round. If it needed my stylistic guidance or wasn’t able to produce something satisfying at all, I’d award myself (and humanity) a point.

The folks at OpenAI are keenly aware of their tool’s potential for abuse, so they’ve put strict guardrails on what DALL-E can generate. DALL-E 2 cannot work with photos of real people (including public figures), while I, on the other hand, have complete freedom to make Masterpieces like this:

Or this:

Let’s not forget this gem:

SCORE

Humanities: 1

DALL-E: 0

Maybe DALL-E would fare better with conceptual photo illustrations. Starting with something simple, I gave it the exact prompt I was given: “A donkey, wearing a Make America Great Again hat.” Easy enough; I had put this image together pretty quickly:

DALL-E is not the first to struggle with the concept of MAGA:

Prompt: A donkey wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2. Prompt: A donkey wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2.

DALL-E 2 was trained on 3.5 billion parameters of captioned images, and it’s designed to respond to natural language prompts — like you’re talking to a human, not a computer. “It’s kind of like teaching a child about concepts through flashcards.” Joanne Jang, product manager at OpenAI told me. If you show DALL-E enough photos captioned “Giraffe” and “yoga” it will begin to understand them as concepts. When a user asks DALL-E to make an image that doesn’t exist, like a Giraffe doing yoga, it’s able to take what it knows about “Giraffe” and “yoga” and generate an image.

Part of the problem appeared to be that DALL-E knew nothing about Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. But “a donkey wearing a red baseball hat” did not yield better results:

Prompt: A donkey wearing a red baseball hat. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2. Prompt: A donkey wearing a red baseball hat. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2.

I gave it a few more stylistic inputs, but wasn’t ultimately too excited by the final product:

Prompt: A photo realistic donkey wearing a red baseball hat in a studio on a white background with dramatic lighting, full body. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2. Prompt: A photo realistic donkey wearing a red baseball hat in a studio on a white background with dramatic lighting, full body. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-… more

Prompt: A photo realistic donkey wearing a red baseball hat in a studio on a white background with dramatic lighting, full body. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2.

Without guidance the Donkeys DALL-E generated ranged from boring to unsettling.

SCORE

Humanity: 2

DALL-E: 0

It takes DALL-E about one minute to give you four image options. From there, you can create additional variations of your favorite, and make edits for things that aren’t working. As a tool, it’s incredibly easy to use — just type and wait. Extracting a satisfying image from DALL-E, on the other hand, is no simple task. Without giving it any stylistic guidelines (“digital art” or “surrealist” or “sci-fi” for example) the images DALL-E generates tend to be reminiscent of tragically terrible stock photography.

Plus, the language that makes a good Headline does not necessarily translate to a good image. The person driving DALL-E still needs to be thinking visually. This became painfully clear when I asked DALL-E to visualize the housing crisis. When a Writer requested “a photo that signals the problem of rent just going through the roof everywhere” I came up with this:

Now, DALL-E’s turn:

Prompt: rent crisis, a photo that signals the problem of rent just going through the roof everywhere. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2. Prompt: rent crisis, a photo that signals the problem of rent just going through the roof everywhere. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2.

Not great. DALL-E clearly struggles with non-visual language. But when I got descriptive with the program, I was surprised by how close the results were to the original illustration, with no stylistic guidance:

Prompt: Five small plastic blue houses standing on cracked uneven ground, some of the houses are falling into the cracks. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2. Prompt: Five small plastic blue houses standing on cracked uneven ground, some of the houses are falling into the cracks. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2.

SCORE

Humanity: 2

DALL-E: 1

For the finalé I thought I’d dive into a subject DALL-E may have the advantage: NFTs. What better to dissect the digital art world than a purely digital artist? For the piece “How Museums Are Trying to Figure Out What NFT Art Is Worth” I came up with this illustration.

At this point I’d figured out that the more vague you were with DALL-E, the more puzzling the results were going to be — at least to the human eye. It couldn’t make the leap from a Headline to an artistic concept, it could only try to piece together a visual from the words provided. Dropping in the prompts “Art world grapples with NFTs” and “Museums Are Trying to Figure Out What NFT Art Is Worth” produced confusing results.

Prompt: Art world grapples with NFTs. What is “Grif Wiif”? We’ll probably never know. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2. Prompt: Art world grapples with NFTs. What is “Grif Wiif”? We’ll probably never know. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2.

Prompt: Museums Are Trying to Figure Out What NFT Art Is Worth. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2. Prompt: Museums Are Trying to Figure Out What NFT Art Is Worth. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2.

DALL-E clearly needed more guidance, so I described the scene: Two art handlers wearing white gloves moving a glitched Starry Night. At this point I had spent a few hours researching the best syntax and language to use with DALL-E. Adding “digital art, cyberpunk” to my prompt immediately elevated what the program generated, well beyond what I could have imagined on my own.

Prompt: Two art handlers wearing white gloves move Van Gogh’s Starry Night in a gold frame. The painting is glitched, digital art, neon cyberpunk. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2. Prompt: Two art handlers wearing white gloves move Van Gogh’s Starry Night in a gold frame. The painting is glitched, digital art, neon cyberpunk. Meg… more

Prompt: Two art handlers wearing white gloves move Van Gogh’s Starry Night in a gold frame. The painting is glitched, digital art, neon cyberpunk. Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2.

Prompt: Two art handlers wearing white gloves move Van Gogh’s Starry Night in a gold frame. The painting is glitched, digital art, neon cyberpunk. edit: painting to pixel art Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2. Prompt: Two art handlers wearing white gloves move Van Gogh’s Starry Night in a gold frame. The painting is glitched, digital art, neon cyberpunk. Edi… more

Prompt: Two art handlers wearing white gloves move Van Gogh’s Starry Night in a gold frame. The painting is glitched, digital art, neon cyberpunk. edit: painting to pixel art Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2.

SCORE

Humanity: 3

DALL-E: 1

DALL-E never gave me a satisfying image on the first try — there was always a workshopping process. It takes time and research to learn the language of DALL-E. Inputting “oil painting” will give you a specific look, as will referencing certain aesthetic genres like Cyberpunk or Impressionism. You can even reference the Styles of well-known artists from history by adding their name to the prompt. In that regard DALL-E is not so different from human creatives — the key to getting a satisfying image from both is to know the best way to ask.

As I refined my techniques, the process began to feel shockingly collaborative; I was working with DALL-E rather than using it. DALL-E would show me its work, and I’d adjust my prompt until I was satisfied. No matter how specific I was with my language, I was often surprised by the results — DALL-E had final say in what it generated.

OpenAI views DALL-E as a sketching tool to augment and extend human creativity, not replace it. As compelling as what DALL-E generated was, it couldn’t have gotten to these Visuals without my guidance and knowledge. Coaxing out a satisfying image from the program requires creativity, and the knowledge of how to describe those ideas in an executable way. Still, AI technology is evolving at a rapid pace, and it’s hard to shake the feeling that we are on the precipice of a major paradigm shift in how we all do our jobs. The creativity of DALL-E is limited by the Imagination of the user behind it, so I won’t lose sleep over my AI replacement — for now.

Prompt: DALL-E and I work on a painting together, digital art, futuristic landscape.

Art: Megan Paetzhold/DALL-E 2