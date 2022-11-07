Will College Football Playoff expansion happen earlier than 2026?

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss the meeting of the College Football Playoff committee at which the committee is working on a plan of when to start the expanded Playoff and when the games will be held.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: Here we are with Georgia that doesn’t look like anyone’s going to beat them. Now, Pat you were over there. They controlled, came out of the gate against Tennessee, dominated them early.

I think what we said last week, like, best gift Kirby Smart could have had this year– this week was saying, hey, they don’t even think we– guys win eight straight games, and they don’t think you ‘re number one after winning the title. Who are these Tennessee guys?

They just, they did blitz them early. What was the scene like in Sanford Stadium, and are your ears still hurting?

PAT FORDE: Yes, they are. There’s that open air press box there, which is phenomenal, and it was just, it was painful, literally painful listening to the crowd at times, especially like in the third quarter when they were just whipping up a Frenzy and just Flying in on blitzes at poor Hendon Hooker.

And here’s what I was thinking, again, about what we have talked about, about the best teams wanting to have quarterfinals at home in the playoffs, not just comfort and getting recruits in there, but literal home field advantage.

DAN WETZEL: Sorrow.

PAT FORDE: Seven pre-snap penalties is Tennessee. And not only that, when they weren’t false starting, they were slower off the snap, and so they’re getting beat in pass protection.

And Kirby Smart made that point. The 0.2 of a second that you get can matter. I mean, the real tangible reasons you can win a game at home and probably would rather play a game at home if you’re a good team in a playoff setting, as opposed to a more artificial setting.

Anyway, long story short, totally dominant performance, by far the best team in the country right now, right? I mean, I don’t think there’s a whole lot of arguing that.

DAN WETZEL: What do you think of Tennessee’s chances here? They got beat soundly in this game. It wasn’t as close as the score. What is Tennessee’s– this great season, great momentum, awesome for Josh Heupel. If they end up 11-1, phenomenal season, but can they get in, again, and can they get a rematch with Georgia, which is where they would probably be the four?

ROSS DELLENGER: If you look at how it could line up, I mean, you know, they probably need– well, they wouldn’t probably– they need Georgia to beat LSU in the Championship game.

And if Georgia beats LSU, especially if Georgia beats LSU handily and pulls away as being the clear number one team in the country– which, I think right now everybody would say it is– but if it continues to do that, and, you know, especially if it throttles LSU in the SEC Championship game, you know, it just gives more to that game that Tennessee played against Georgia.

And I think– I mean, I would be kind of surprised in a lot of ways if Georgia beats LSU, especially if it beats LSU handily in the SEC Championship game and Tennessee doesn’t get in.

Obviously, they need some things, some things to happen here and there, but I think it’s setting up for it to happen. I know nobody wants it to happen. It’s setting up for it to happen.

And then, of course, there’s option B to this, which is LSU upsetting Georgia in the SEC Championship game, becoming the first two-loss CFP team. And Georgia– at that point, the SEC would definitely have two teams in at that point. For sure it would have two teams in, I would think, with Georgia and LSU.

But obviously Tennessee needs some things to happen, right? They need, what they need, they need TCU probably to take a loss at some point. You know, already the PAC-12 Champion will have a loss, so that’s going to help them a little bit.

But they do, they need, they would need some things to kind of go their way. They don’t necessarily control their own destiny, so to speak.

PAT FORDE: Tennessee, to me, goes to the head of the one-loss class. Their one loss is 14 points– and I agree it wasn’t that close– but 14 points to the best team.

Oregon lost to that same team by 46, so they’re going to be ahead of Oregon, and Oregon is the best one-loss team, resume-wise, in the PAC-12.

Somebody’s getting a loss between Ohio State and Michigan. How would that team measure up at 11-1 against Tennessee, if you tease it out and they both win the rest of their games?

The TCU factor– so if you get undefeated Georgia. Say you get, all right, undefeated Michigan, then you’ve got one-loss Ohio State, one-loss Tennessee. Maybe you do or you don’t have an undefeated TCU.

You would have those three. If TCU’s undefeated, you’d probably have those three for two spots. Oregon could maybe make an argument, but I said, I think Tennessee is ahead of Oregon right now. And then we’ll see how it plays out.

ROSS DELLENGER: It hurts them that they actually had a common opponent, right? It actually hurts, it hurts Oregon. They have a common opponent that you can judge by, and that was on a neutral field– well, “neutral,” quote unquote. It wasn’t all that neutral, I know.