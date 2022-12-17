Will C. Wood girls soccer falls to Benicia – The Vacaville Reporter
On Friday night the Bencia High girls soccer team picked a 3-0 win over Will C. Wood.
In the win Osejo scored all three goals.
Meanwhile, Wood fell to 0-4 on the season. The Wildcats played Bethel on Saturday afternoon.
Boys Soccer
Vacaville 4, American Canyon 2
The Vacaville High boys soccer team defeated American Canyon 4-2 in a nonleague game on Friday night.
Scoring goals for the Bulldogs (5-1) were Freddy Brenes, Nathan Beltran, Elias Ordonez and Ezra Riojas.
Vacaville went up 2-0 at the half and never looked back in the win.
Boys Basketball
Vacaville 49, Vista del Lago 37
The Vacaville High boys basketball team defeated Vista del Lago 49-37 in a nonleague game on Friday night.
With the win the Bulldogs are now 8-2 on the season.
Vanden 61, Campolindo 53
The Vanden High boys basketball team defeated Campolindo 61-53 on Friday night.
Vanden trailed by 10 points after the first quarter but came storming back for the win. The Vikings outscored Campolindo 20-7 in the third quarter to take a lead.
Girls Basketball
Vacaville 51, Dixon 37
The Vacaville High girls basketball team climbed over the .500 mark on Friday night with a 51-37 win over Dixon.
Rylie Johnson led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Brynlie Headrick added 14 more.
Vacaville is now 5-4 on the season.