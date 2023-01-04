Will Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski serve a three-match suspension?

The Spanish Administrative Sports Court (TAD) has confirmed that Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will have to serve the three-man suspension handed to him by the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) Competition Committee after his sending off against Osasuna on 8 November. Unless, that is, the Catalans Giants launch a further appeal in the ordinary courts. As things stand, the Pole will not be able to play against Atlético Madrid on Sunday and will also have to sit out league matches at home to Getafe and away to Girona. The suspension doesn’t affect Wednesday’s Copa del Rey Clash against Intercity (although the former Bayern Munich star will be rested anyway), the Super Cup Clash against Real Betis on 12 January or the final of that tournament, should Barça qualify.

Why was Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski sent off against Osasuna?

Lewandowski was sent off in Pamplona after being shown two yellow cardswhich incurs a one-match suspension. However, as he made his way off the field, he made a gesture – putting his finger to his nose – towards referee Jesús Gil Manzano, which was included in the match report and was interpreted by the Competition Committee as being Offensive towards the match officialwhich led to a further two-match ban.

Barcelona initially appealed to the RFEF’s Appeals Committee to have the suspension overturned, but saw that appeal rejectedbefore also appealing to TAD, who have given their final ruling today (Wednesday), and the Central Contentious Court in Madrid, who issued a temporary injunction against Lewandowski’s ban. That allowed the striker to play against Espanyol on Saturday and led to Los Pericos filing an official complaint to the RFEF, claiming that Barça had fielded an ineligible player against them, which, if ruled in their favor, could result in Diego Martínez’s side being awarded all three points and Barcelona being fined.

What is the next step for Barcelona to appeal against Robert Lewandowski’s suspension?

Lewandowski will now have to serve the suspension unless Barça also decides to appeal the TAD ruling in the ordinary courts. At the time of writing, it has been reported that the club have not yet received official notification from TAD and will decide their next move once they do.