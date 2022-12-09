Will Baker Mayfield, Josh Jacobs, and Aaron Donald Play on Thursday Night Football?

Thursday Night Football Tonight will feature the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, two teams heading in completely opposite directions. Both teams have suffered some significant injuries, and the NFL inactive list for TNF will be filled with important players.

Game-day NFL rules only allow teams to “dress” 48 players each week. However, with teams often having between 53 and 55 players on their active roster (including practice-squad call-ups), they must designate the other players as inactive.

Los Angeles Rams Inactives

DL Aaron Donald

CB David Long

RB Ronnie Rivers

DB Shaun Jolly

LB Travin Howard

LB Terrell Lewis

OL Bobby Evans

Las Vegas Raiders Inactives

DT Andrew Billings

DE Tashawn Bower

LB Jayon Brown

C Hroniss Grasu

TE Jesper Horsted

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Latest Rams and Raiders Injury Report

Rams Week 14 Injury Report

The Rams’ injury report has been something this season. We have seen big names like QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp head over to IR, while names like Aaron Donald and Troy Hill make Weekly appearances. For this Thursday Night Football matchup, Donald has already been listed as out due to an ankle injury that he suffered two weeks ago.

The biggest question mark surrounding this team, however, will be who will get the start as the Rams’ QB. Stafford’s official backup John Wolford is questionable with a neck injury, and the team recently signed Baker Mayfield off the waiver wire on Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Mayfield will be active and could be the starter if Wolford cannot play.

Raiders Week 14 Injury Report

The biggest name on the Raiders’ injury report is that of running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs is having the best season of his career but is currently nursing quad and calf injuries. Before the last two games, Jacobs had been limited in practice and questionable before kickoff.

Despite the two questionable tags, Jacobs has been superb in the last two weeks. Against the Seattle Seahawks, they racked up 229 rushing and 74 receiving yards on 39 touches and 40 opportunities. He then added another 144 rushing and six receiving yards from 28 touches against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13.