Will Atlanta Falcons Lose Out? Computer Model Projects Final Games

The Atlanta Falcons are a non-factor in playoff contention after their 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss was a continuation of a losing streak that has now reached four games. With Playoffs out of the question, the Falcons are playing for pride and potentially a good draft pick if they can’t snap the losing streak.

New projections from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) do not have the Falcons losing out. Instead, the model predicts that in their Week 17 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta will snap their losing streak with a 22-21 win.

