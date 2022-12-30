Will Atlanta Falcons Lose Out? Computer Model Projects Final Games

The Atlanta Falcons are a non-factor in playoff contention after their 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss was a continuation of a losing streak that has now reached four games. With Playoffs out of the question, the Falcons are playing for pride and potentially a good draft pick if they can’t snap the losing streak.

New projections from ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) do not have the Falcons losing out. Instead, the model predicts that in their Week 17 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta will snap their losing streak with a 22-21 win.

The loss for the Cardinals in Week 17, combined with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, will help them secure the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. It wasn’t without help, as the model has both the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears picking up wins.

As for the Falcons in the final week, the projections have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Falcons 34-17 after securing the NFC South division title in Week 17 with a 24-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons would finish the year 6-11, third worst in the NFC, which would give them a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft.

The Falcons will meet the Cardinals on New Year’s Day, with kickoff scheduled for 1 pm inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets … here!

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the SI.com team page here