Will Arsenal pay for missed chances? Women’s Champions League winners and losers as Gunners miss chances at Juventus

A point away at Juventus is not a bad result in any context, especially with Arsenal remaining top of a very competitive UWCL group – featuring holders Lyon – after getting a point in Turin.

However, there will be a feeling of disappointment after this 1-1 draw, as the chances the Gunners didn’t take were huge.

Stina Blackstenius had two big ones in the first half, clipping the woodwork with the first before being denied one-on-one for the second.

Blackstenius created a good opportunity for Caitlin Foord before the break, with her inches away from Converting the cross, and after the two sides exchanged blows in the second period, Foord could have won it late on but took a poor touch through on goal.

Injuries have Rocked Arsenal in recent weeks and they were hit with more big news on Tuesday after England star Beth Mead ruptured her ACL.

It means they’ve got a very depleted bench at the moment – ​​one which featured two goalkeepers, two defenders, two young Academy players, an out-of-favour Mana Iwabuchi and five fewer names than Juventus’ on Thursday.

Jonas Eidevall’s team are in pole position in Group C but getting to the knockouts is still going to be a huge task, particularly with so many key players on the sidelines.

The Gunners will hope, then, that those missed chances in Turin won’t come back to haunt them.