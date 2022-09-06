Will Anderson Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more for Alabama EDGE

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Last season, Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s best defensive player after leading the FBS in both tackles for loss (34.5) and sacks (17.5). If he were eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft, there’s a good chance the Jacksonville Jaguars would have taken him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Anderson, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and prospect Outlook for one of the best players in college football.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 21

21 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 243

: 243 Hometown : Hampton, Georgia

: Hampton, Georgia Interesting facts: Led FBS in tackles for loss (34.5) and sacks (17.5) last season

Position: Well. 1 EDGE | Overall: Well. 1

high school: Dutchtown (Hampton, Georgia)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9913)

National: 17 | WDE: 1 | Georgia: 4 | All time: 377

High school accolades: “Super 11” team and first-team All-State (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), All-American Bowl selection

Check out Will Anderson Jr.’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

2022 1 5 1.0 0.0 0 0 2021 15 102 34.5 17.5 3 0 2020 13 52 10.5 7.0 0 1

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Bronko Nagurski Trophy Winner (nation’s top defensive player)

2021: Unanimous first-team All-America

2021: SEC Defensive Player of the Year

2021: All-SEC first-team

2020: National Freshman of the Year (Football Writers Association of America)

2020: Freshman All-America (FWAA, 247Sports and The Athletic)

2020: SEC All-Freshman Team

2020: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press)

Notable statistics

2021: Led FBS with 34.5 tackles for loss (second in school history)

2021: Led FBS with 17.5 sacks (third in school history)

2021: Five-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week

2021: Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP

Initial Scouting report

“Anderson has little weakness. He has a strong lower body to hold his ground in the run game and great speed around the edge to apply pressure on the quarterback. When his Rush does not get home, he shows the awareness to Peel off and get his hands in passing lanes. There is room for him to expand his pass rush arsenal, but all of the traits are there.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards