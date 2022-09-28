Will Anderson And CJ Stroud Lead Top 100 Prospects After CFB Week 4

The Consensus Big Board is changing. Every year, I put out a big board that features the Consensus of opinion from draft analysts around the world, condensing the industry’s rankings into one board that represents the feeling, at large, on that year’s prospects.

What I’ve never done before is keep an updated ranking throughout the draft season to get a gauge on which players are rising, falling, or just entering the conversation. This year, that changes.

Industry Consensus Big Board: What it Means

I’ve compiled rankings from 20 different boards around the industry. By the 2023 NFL Draft, that number will grow beyond 85. For now, that means the top 100 players ranked instead of the top 300, which we’ll have by the time the draft rolls around.

This method has historically done a fantastic job at predicting where players will go in the draft, telling which players are the most polarizing, explaining how different kinds of experts evaluate different types of prospects, and anchoring our discussions on the NFL draft.

This early in the draft cycle, however, we might see some unusual stuff. Not every draft board included in the rankings this early was updated at the same time. Some are preseason boards from before games were played, while others have incorporated data from the most recent college football games.

As we continue to update this board, we’ll drop any boards that are over a month old and add in any new ones that might have fresh insight. That way, we can best keep track of player movement.

How to read the Industry Consensus Big Board

You might notice some unusual positional designations as you read through the chart.

“DL1T” refers to nose tackles, “DL3T” refers to defensive tackles with more pass-rushing responsibility, and “DL5T” refers to players who can play 3-4 defensive end or could be either an edge rusher or interior pass rusher. We also have nickel corners listed as NCBs, those who will primarily be expected to play in the slot.

Players marked with an Asterisk have seen a notable decrease in their projected playing time, whether that is a product of being benched or some other issue. Players marked with a cross have sustained injuries since some of the experts ranked them.

You’ll find that our own experts here at Pro Football Network have some pretty big disagreements with the industry consensus. Those disagreements are fruitful fodder for conversation and can drive some insight into those players and the evaluation process.

Below the table are some notable standouts from the PFN team and reasons why our board differs from the consensus. Scroll down for comments from PFN Draft Analyst Ian Cummings or click here to jump.

Players we have ranked

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Fashanu is the quietest first-round breakout at Offensive tackle that we’ve seen in recent years. He’s not quite mainstream yet, but the early 2022 tape for the redshirt sophomore is fantastic.

In a wide-open OT class, Fashanu’s enthralling combination of athleticism and foot speed, length and power, and technical prowess is enough to vault him into the highest range.

Jaylon Carlies, S, Missouri

It still feels like there’s a little more growing left for Jaylon Carlies, a true junior this season. They still struggle with Angles at times, but the mix of tools is what sells the PFN staff on the Missouri safety.

He’s a long, explosive 6’3”, 215-pound ball hawk who tackles like an apex predator coming downhill. As things start to click for him, he’s a growing danger for offenses in both phases.

Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

In a stacked EDGE class, Isaiah McGuire is one strong prospect who’s falling under the radar. He checks the production box, with 14 TFL’s and six sacks in 2021, and three more sacks so far in 2022.

And he checks the traits box effusively. He’s 6’4”, 271 pounds with near-35” arms, comes off the line quickly, and can win around the apex with Bend and hand usage.

Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

A season-ending injury prevented Cory Trice from taking the leap in 2021. But early on, he’s making up for that in 2022. Through four games, Trice has four deflections – his most efficient production yet.

His skill set is one that’s conducive to production. He’s 6’3”, 210 pounds, with smothering length and surprising fluidity for his size. He’s also exceptional in run support, as a bonus.

Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon

There will always be a home for prospects who can provide alignment versatility on the defensive line. Brandon Dorlus provides that, almost to the highest degree. He’s taken reps everywhere from 5-tech and beyond to 1-tech, shading over interior blockers.

Inside, his burst, lateral agility, and knock-back power at 6’3″, 285 pounds make him a handful. But he also has the play strength and smooth recovery athleticism to set a strong edge head-up at 5-tech.

Tyler Baron, EDGE, Tennessee

Baron is another prospect whose time may not come for another year or so – he’s not even 21 yet. But already, there’s enough on tape to suggest that Baron has early-round upside.

He’s well-built at 6’5”, 260 pounds, with explosiveness, spry lateral agility, and a working arsenal. They can Rush from multiple alignments as well and can absorb copious amounts of power in run defense.

Players we don’t have ranked

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

Eli Ricks was always a relatively large projection. It’s easy to gravitate to the five-star Recruit Billing and the flashes he showed early on. But Ricks’ 2021 tape did reveal some notable errors with technique and discipline.

And he wasn’t able to win a starting job out of camp at Alabama. Four weeks in, Ricks still hasn’t taken hold of a starting job or produced. We’re in wait-and-see mode with him.

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

Van Dyke had an excellent redshirt freshman season, but a lot was manufactured for him within that scheme. He has legitimate arm talent, but Van Dyke needed to show growth with his independent processing, eye discipline, and mechanics in 2022. He hasn’t done that. In fact, he was benched in a two-interception outing against Middle Tennessee State.

Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

Harrison might be a similar case to Ricks. He’s a former highly-touted Recruit with a few elite Athletic qualities. But to this point, he hasn’t backed up his pedigree with production, and there are notable limitations on tape, most concerning his lack of bend and flexibility. He’s not a Top 100 prospect on tape, although his eventual testing numbers will help him.

Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

There’s a case to be made that McDonald’s is worth a Top 100 spot. He has good burst and awesome length, and can sink below the apex as well.

But McDonald’s frame is noticeably light, which correlates with a lack of elite playing strength at times. He’ll also be a 24-year-old rookie. In a strong EDGE class, he might be one who slips a bit.

Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

Nelson looks the part at 6’5″, 316, with 35″ arms. And there are flashes of good functional athleticism as well. But for all his tools, we still haven’t seen Nelson take the next step.

He still gets beat to the apex by speed rushers and can’t always get good depth on his kick. His timing also needs to improve. Someone will bank on the tools, but there’s still work to do.

Arik Gilbert, TE, Georgia

No one is denying the talent, but Arik Gilbert has barely seen the field with the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s been away often for personal reasons, and Kirby Smart’s comments on the matter haven’t alleviated any concerns. Availability is a major concern with Gilbert right now, and it stands as a barrier to any reasonable NFL projection.

Players much higher ranked

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

In the summer, when the OT class was much more nebulous, there was a general assumption that Paris Johnson Jr. would become OT1 after returning to a position he played in high school.

Four weeks in, that’s essentially what Johnson has done. He’s an elite athlete with high-end strength, power, and length – a wall in pass protection and a road grader on the ground.

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

The sheer versatility that Trenton Simpson provides should elevate his stock through the 2023 NFL Draft cycle. We know he’s a playmaker – and he’s Wasted no time upholding that impact in 2022 with his high-end range – but his ability to do it from multiple spots is what’s truly impressive. At 6’3″, 230, he can play at the second level, as an extra rusher, or as an overhang slot.

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

It’s important to address the possibility of recency bias playing a factor here, as Florida State had another early-round transfer addition in Jermaine Johnson II last cycle.

But Jared Verse is also a legitimate talent, and the tape confirms it. He’s off to a very hot start in 2022, and his production is translatable. He’s explosive and bendy, with multitasking ability around the apex at 6’4”, 248.

Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Rice is on an absolute tear to start the 2022 season, with 34 catches for 565 yards and four scores in four games. The production is exciting, and the traits are even more so.

Rice is 6’2″, 203 pounds, with arms over 33″. He has great length, frame density, athleticism, and RAC ability, but his pure catching instincts are truly a sight to behold. His three-level threat framework is incredibly strong.

Players much lower ranked

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

After 2021, it would be unwise to mark Smith-Njigba down for pedestrian production in 2022. It also wouldn’t be fair to Smith-Njigba, who’s been off the field due to injury.

But looking purely at the traits, he might be more of a late-first prospect than a WR1 candidate. His skill set is very translatable, but his ceiling is a bit lower with average size and non-elite speed and burst.

Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

Unlike Smith-Njigba, Kayshon Boutte does have the Athletic tools to potentially ascend to the WR1 spot if he can find more consistency later in the 2022 season.

So far, with Jaylen Daniels at QB, the Tigers star hasn’t been able to find his groove. He’s still lingering in that late-first range with several others, but he hasn’t done enough to take hold of a top spot just yet.

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Skoronski has been very good this year. But when projecting to the NFL, it’s hard to ignore some physical limitations – most notably his lack of elite length. Skoronski has great athleticism, functional strength, and natural synergy.

That combination will keep him in the early-round range. However, his lack of length does hurt him at times. They could eventually move to guard.

Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Nolan Smith deserves an early-round ranking, but he could end up being more of a Day 2 prospect. Smith has the residual five-star pedigree on his side, and he’s undeniably an excellent athlete.

His Stellar run defense is another perk. However, Smith’s light frame and average length complicate his NFL projection, and he’s still not an incredibly consistent pass rusher.

Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Jordan Battle is a solid player who should go on to be a steady NFL contributor. But several years into his Crimson Tide career, he still feels like a “master of none.”

He’s a very well-rounded prospect with solid size and play recognition. But in a modern safety climate where elite traits rule, Battle doesn’t have an elite trait to hang his hat on. That could dilute his upside later on.