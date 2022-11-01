Will all five 2023 Duke basketball commits sign early?

The 2023 Duke basketball Haul consists of five verbal commits and remains No. 1 in the country with a rating just a fraction of a point higher than Kentucky on the 247Sports Team Rankings.

RELATED: Kentucky threatening Duke’s top 2023 ranking

But with the early signing period (Nov. 9-16) beginning next week, the question becomes, will any of the Blue Devils’ prizes exhibit uncertainty about their decision by holding off until the spring to ink their national letter of intent?

Well, On3’s Joe Tipton asked every committed prospect in the top 150 whether they intend to sign this month.

Three future Blue Devils are among the majority who confirmed to Tipton that they plan to sign early. They are Notre Dame (Calif.) five-star point guard Caleb Foster, Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star power forward Sean Stewart, and Worcester Academy (Mass.) five-star power forward TJ Power.

Scroll to Continue

RELATED: Underrated Duke commit shines in Las Vegas

Some recruits didn’t respond to Tipton’s inquiry before the article’s publication on Monday, including one Duke pledge in Centennial (Calif.) five-star shooting guard Jared McCain. And several others noted they are still unsure, including one Duke pledge in Roselle Catholic (NJ) five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako.

While in the stands at Duke basketball’s Countdown to Craziness on Oct. 21, Mgbako was noticeably enthusiastic and engaged in the action. So any uncertainty about signing is probably no cause for concern; after all, Tipton pointed out, “Some players just haven’t talked with their parents/coaches yet about Signing Day.”

Only two claimed they are waiting until spring: NC State pledge Dennis Parker Jr. and St. John’s pledge Brandon Gardner.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.