Will a Young Big Emerge for Charlotte Hornets? – NBA Draft Digest

In back to back years, Charlotte has drafted Talented bigs in the first round who they hope can one day anchor the middle.

Here’s a look at the two options the Hornets are hoping to blossom in the coming years:

Kai Jones

Jones is looking to crack the Hornets rotation after appearing in only 21 games (3 minutes per game) as a rookie. His mix of explosive physical tools, movement skills, budding ball-skills and shooting glimpses produced special flashes at Texas that are comparable to anyone in his 2021 draft class.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button