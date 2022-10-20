Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality, postpones girls soccer in West Sound

It’s not often high school girls soccer teams have practices and games postponed in late October, but that’s where things stand this week as poor air quality from Wildfire smoke continues to impact Puget Sound.

With the regular season quickly drawing to a close and autumn-like conditions hopefully improving things heading into the weekend, here’s how the Playoffs are shaping up for our programs in West Sound:

— In the South Puget Sound League 4A, South Kitsap is in sixth place out of 10 teams with a 4-4-2 record. The Wolves pulled off a scoreless draw against league-leading Sumner on Monday before falling 1-0 against Curtis on Tuesday.

With seeding for the West Central/Southwest Bi-District tournament (Oct. 29 start) not finalized, South Kitsap has an opportunity to gain some momentum with three league games remaining, including a home game against fifth-place Puyallup scheduled for Thursday.

— Central Kitsap improved to 8-4 overall and 7-4 in the South Sound Conference 3A on Tuesday with a senior Lauren Yee providing the goal in a 1-0 win over Timberline. The Cougars have three games left on their regular season schedule, including a game against River Ridge that was postponed last week due to poor air quality and rescheduled for Oct. 24.

Central Kitsap’s four losses this season have come against league-leading Gig Harbor (twice) and Peninsula (twice). If the standings hold, the Cougars will face either the Tides or the Seahawks in the first round of the West Central/Southwest Bi-District tournament on Oct. 29. The Winner would clinch a state tournament berth, while the loser would play a loser-out game Nov. 1.

— Bainbridge (11-2 overall) is the Lone 3A team playing in the Olympic League 2A and the Spartans are Sporting an unblemished 11-0 record in league play (with three games remaining).

Speedy junior forward Avery Pujolar has scored 14 goals (she led the team with 14 goals last year), while Spartans head Coach Katie Drovdahl said the team’s six Seniors — goalkeeper Megan Hauschild, Defenders Leah Brase and Mia Hale, midfielders Savannah Mabee and Hailey Fink , and forward Ellie Murray have provided the necessary leadership and work ethic.

As a 3A team, Bainbridge will play in the same district tournament as Central Kitsap, but must compete in a play-in game Oct. 27 against the third-place team from the Greater St. Helens League.

The rest of the Olympic League has North Kitsap (9-2-0 overall, 9-2-0 in league) and Port Angeles (8-2-0, 8-2-0) battling for second place (and the top 2A seed), along with Sequim (5-5-0, 5-5-0) and Bremerton (5-6-0, 5-6-0) challenging each other for fourth place. The final three teams are Olympic (4-8-0, 2-8-0), Kingston (1-9-0, 1-9-0) and North Mason (1-11-0, 1-10-0) .

It’s likely the Olympic League will put five or six teams into the West Central/Sea-King Bi-District tournament, which begins Nov. 1. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Rating Percentage Index will determine exactly how many teams from the Olympic League, SPSL and KingCo qualify for district play.

— Klahowya is undefeated at 10-0-0 with all 10 victories coming in Nisqually League 1A play. The Eagles, who’ll put that perfect record on the line Saturday against Gig Harbor, are lining up to earn the No. 1 seed in the West Central District 1A tournament, which begins Nov. 1.

Klahowya’s four top scorers are senior Tori Peters (9 goals, 9 assists), junior Ali Divano (11 goals, 2 assists), sophomore Amira Lyons (11 goals, 6 assists) and sophomore Raven Stoner (7 goals, 7 assists).

Past coverage:Klahowya girls soccer adds alumni game to beef up schedule

— Crosspoint’s girls (6-0-1) and boys (4-2-0) are ranked first and second, respectively, in the Sea-Tac League 2B/1B. The regular season schedule runs through Oct. 27 before the Warriors advance to the district playoffs.