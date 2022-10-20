Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality, postpones girls soccer in West Sound

It’s not often high school girls soccer teams have practices and games postponed in late October, but that’s where things stand this week as poor air quality from Wildfire smoke continues to impact Puget Sound.

With the regular season quickly drawing to a close and autumn-like conditions hopefully improving things heading into the weekend, here’s how the Playoffs are shaping up for our programs in West Sound:

— In the South Puget Sound League 4A, South Kitsap is in sixth place out of 10 teams with a 4-4-2 record. The Wolves pulled off a scoreless draw against league-leading Sumner on Monday before falling 1-0 against Curtis on Tuesday.

With seeding for the West Central/Southwest Bi-District tournament (Oct. 29 start) not finalized, South Kitsap has an opportunity to gain some momentum with three league games remaining, including a home game against fifth-place Puyallup scheduled for Thursday.

