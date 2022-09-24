Wildcats Score Three Goals, Tie Red Leafs

Next Game: at Western Oregon 9/29/2022 | 1:30 p.m Sept. 29 (Thu) / 1:30 p.m at Western Oregon History

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington University Women’s soccer team battled against the Simon Fraser Red Leafs earlier today, but neither team had the edge late as the teams tied 3-3.

The Red Leafs started hot, scoring the first goal in the ninth minute. Jazz Dev found Giuliana Zaurrini for the goal as Simon Fraser took the early lead.

The Wildcats responded almost immediately. Paige Savage forced a miscue on the SFU defense and the ball found Jordan Bartlow who slotted it beyond the SFU goalkeeper and the game was tied 1-1 in the 12th minute.

The ‘Cats kept the momentum going. In the 26th minute, Lily Newberry sent a pass across the field to Cassidy Andrews . Andrews controlled it and found the back of the net to give CWU a 2-1 lead. Neither team scored for the rest of the half.

The next scoring action came in the 59th minute. Kiara Buono evened up the score for Simon Fraser. Kaylese Callendar Assisted the goal.

In the 67th minute, the Wildcats took a 3-2 lead. Emily Darcy found Kayla Gout is a deep through ball and Gout put it past the outstretched SFU goalkeeper.

But, the Red Leafs responded quickly. In the 70th minute, Callendar scored for SFU and tied the game at 3-3.

The Wildcats had 12 shots on the day, six on goal. The Red Leafs have 23 shots, 13 on goal.

Cassandra Jaggard played all 90 minutes in goal for the ‘Cats, logging 10 saves.

The only yellow card of the match was shown to Ashley Peterson in the 67th minute.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats (1-5-2, 0-3-1) hit the road this week as they’ll take on the Western Oregon Wolves on Thursday, Sept. 29, and the Saint Martin’s Saints on Saturday, Oct. 1.