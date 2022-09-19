Wildcats Make Quick Work of the Red Flash in a 4-1 Win

Next Game: Temple 9/23/2022 | 5:00 P.M Sept. 23 (Fri) / 5:00 PM Temple

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.– The Villanova Wildcats returned home to take on the Red Flash of Saint Francis University where they ran away with the 4-1 win.

The first quarter was scoreless, but the Wildcats took the time to take control of the field and move the ball on possessions. Once the Wildcats got comfortable and were fully in control, they got to work.

The Wildcats scored three goals in the second quarter. The first goal was scored by Graduate transfer #22 Makenna Maguire (13:54) and was assisted by the pair of sophomore midfielders #10 Anne Drabbe and #25 Raina Smolij off a corner. Drabbe followed her assist up with a goal of her own on the Red Flash at the 7:21 mark. Once again Drabbe was active on a scoring opportunity as she Assisted senior forward #17 Amanda Middleman in her goal at the 6:03. Middleman’s goal was also assisted by Graduate transfer #27 Noor Van de Laar .

This was a different Wildcat team than was previously seen at home as they had less Corners and were able to convert on the Corners they did draw more consistently.

With the third quarter underway, the Wildcats got on the board one more time with a goal from a familiar name, junior forward #11 Meghan Mitchell (9:45) assisted, for her third time in the game, by Drabbe. Saint Francis did sneak one past sophomore goalkeeper #15 Emma Leppert with 2:13 left on the clock but for the most part Leppert was a brick wall.

The fourth quarter allowed for some fresh Villanova faces to appear on the field getting to see the first glimpse of the Wildcats freshman class as well as many players we have yet to see this year. The Villanova starters were pulled from the game and the newbies got some playing time in keeping a solid defensive line for Leppert and taking a couple shots on goal.

It was a welcome win for the Wildcats as they returned home with a now, 5-2 record. The Wildcats have yet to lose on home turf and hope to keep it that way.

Head Coach Joanie Milhous commented on the win and the big improvements that were made from their previous loss at Providence on Friday Sep. 16.

“Really happy with how we played and rebounded off of our Friday game. I thought there was a great work rate and just awareness today,” Milhous said. “I loved the balance of our scoring, which shows that we’ve got multiple threats, and am just really excited about the growth of this team.”

Drabbe who had a whirlwind of a game spoke on the difference between the Offensive play from the two games.

“Today, especially in the second quarter, we had a lot of possession and we just connected really well. What you just saw on the scoreboard, we were sending balls in and scoring because we were finding each other,” Drabbe explained. “I think that was the biggest change from Friday. We were fighting for each other and finding each other.”

Goalkeeper Leppert who played in both games this past weekend noted the changes on the defensive end that made the difference in the win against SFU.

“I definitely think, during this game, we focused a lot, on defensive work in practice on before the game and I think we were able to clean up our skill,” said Leppert. “We did a really good job of communicating with each other, which I think caused just a sense of calmness and togetherness overall.”

The Wildcats will be back at home for a battle against intrastate rivals, Temple on Friday Sep. 23. Villanova head to the Proving Grounds to face off against the Owls at 5 pm

