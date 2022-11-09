Wildcats in the NFL – Week 9

– Each week throughout the 2022 season, k-statesports.com Recaps the action for the 14 former Kansas State football players currently in the NFL.

Timmy Horne, DL—Atlanta Falcons

A rookie free agent who has seen time in every game this season, Horne batted down one pass among his 19 defensive plays in Atlanta’s 20-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. In nine games this year, Horne has nine tackles and a pass Breakup on 165 defensive snaps. The Falcons are now 4-5 this season to tie for first place in the NFC South, and they travel to face Carolina on Thursday night.

Elijah Lee, LB – Kansas City Chiefs

Lee is on the Chiefs’ practice squad. Kansas City earned a 20-17 overtime win over Tennessee on Sunday night to improve to an AFC West-best 6-2 record. The Chiefs remain home to host Jacksonville on Sunday.

Tyler Lockett, WR – Seattle Seahawks

Making his 96th-career start, Lockett tallied five receptions for 67 yards – including a nine-yard touchdown – to help Seattle pick up a 31-21 win at Arizona. He now has 49 career touchdown receptions, tied for the second most in franchise history. In nine games this season, Lockett has 51 receptions to rank eighth in the NFL to go along with 598 yards and four touchdowns. Now 6-3 on the year to lead the NFC West, the Seahawks take on Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany on Sunday.

Cornelius Lucas, OL – Washington Commanders

Lucas, who is in his eighth NFL season and third in Washington, made his fifth-straight start at right tackle and was in for all 64 Offensive snaps in the Commanders’ 20-17 home loss to Minnesota. In nine games this year, Lucas has been in for 332 Offensive snaps. Washington fell to 4-5 this season prior to a road matchup at Philadelphia on Monday night.

AJ Parker, DB—Detroit Lions

Parker was inactive for Detroit’s 15-9 home win over Green Bay. In three games this year, Parker has 11 tackles. The Lions are now 2-6 this season, and they travel to face Chicago on Sunday.

Byron Pringle, WR – Chicago Bears

In his first season in Chicago, Pringle was placed on injured reserve on September 27. The Bears narrowly lost at home to Miami, 35-32, to drop to 3-6 this season. Chicago hosts Detroit on Sunday.

DJ Reed, DB – New York Jets

Reed, who is in his fifth NFL season and first with the Jets, registered his 33rd-career start and totaled four tackles and a pass Breakup in New York’s 20-17 home win over Buffalo. In nine games this year, Reed has 42 tackles, seven pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. He is tied for 14th in the NFL in pass breakups. The Jets are now 6-3 this year – a half game out of first place in the AFC East – as they enter their bye week.

🎥 DJ Reed: I’m confident to know that we can be the best if we’re not already pic.twitter.com/U1yrRh6R23 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 7, 2022

Dalton Risner, OL – Denver Broncos

Risner and the Denver Broncos were off last week. Risner has seen time on 3,351 of the Broncos’ 3,774 Offensive snaps (88.8%) over his 55 starts since he began his career in 2019. Denver is 3-5 this year and opens the second half of its season at Tennessee.

Duke Shelley, DB – Minnesota Vikings

Shelley, who is in his first season in Minnesota, is on the Vikings’ practice squad. Minnesota is now 7-1 this season thanks to a 20-17 win at Washington, and the Vikings stay on the road to face Buffalo on Sunday.

Kiondre Thomas, CB – Green Bay Packers

Thomas, who is in his first season in Green Bay, is on the Packers’ practice squad. The Packers fell for a fifth-straight week in a 15-9 setback at Detroit prior to hosting Dallas on Sunday.

Skylar Thompson, QB – Miami Dolphins

A seventh-round draft choice in this year’s draft, Thompson was inactive for Miami’s 35-32 win at Chicago. In two games this year – including one start – Thompson is 26-of-46 for 255 yards and an interception. Miami improved to 6-3 this season to sit in a second-place tie in the AFC East, and the Dolphins host Cleveland on Sunday.

Cody Whitehair, OL – Chicago Bears

Whitehair carded his 100th-career start as he came off injured reserve and was in for all 74 Offensive plays in Chicago’s 35-32 home loss to Miami. The Bears are now 3-6 this season and host Detroit on Sunday.

Jordan Willis, DL – San Francisco 49ers

Willis, who is in his sixth NFL season and third with San Francisco, was placed on injured reserve on September 14. The 49ers, who are 4-4 this season, were off last week and hosted the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Russ Yeast, S—Los Angeles Rams

Yeast, a seventh-round selection in this year’s draft, had two special teams tackles – one on a kickoff and one on a punt – in the Rams’ 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay. Los Angeles is now 3-5 this season and hosts Arizona on Sunday.