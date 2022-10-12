Wildcats in the NFL – Week 5

– Each week throughout the 2022 season, k-statesports.com Recaps the action for the 14 former Kansas State football players currently in the NFL.

Timmy Horne, DL—Atlanta Falcons

A rookie free agent who made the active roster out of training camp, Horne carded one tackle among his 22 defensive snaps while also playing on three special teams plays in Atlanta’s 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay. In five games this year, Horne has four tackles. The Falcons are now 2-3 this season prior to hosting San Francisco on Sunday.

Elijah Lee, LB – Kansas City Chiefs

Lee carded a tackle on kickoff coverage among his 22 special teams plays in Kansas City’s narrow 30-29 win over Las Vegas on Monday night. Lee has six tackles and a fumble recovery in five games this season. The Chiefs are now 4-1 this year, and they host Buffalo on Sunday.

Tyler Lockett, WR – Seattle Seahawks

Making his 92n.d-career start, Lockett tallied 104 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions in Seattle’s 39-32 loss at New Orleans. His first touchdown catch was a 35-yarder with seven seconds remaining in the first half, and his second was a 40-yard reception less than a minute into the fourth quarter. In five games this season, Lockett has 32 catches for 406 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Now 2-3 this season, the Seahawks host Arizona on Sunday.

Lockett Rocket’s first TD this season! 🚀 📺: #SEAvsNO is FOX pic.twitter.com/aHufQe4NlT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 9, 2022

GENO SMITH! Absolute dime to Tyler Lockett. 📺: #SEAvsNO is FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/X4lelc0SFE pic.twitter.com/q7bsLXUerr — NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022

The score ➡️ the reaction pic.twitter.com/VSzpCUQHbt — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 9, 2022

Cornelius Lucas, OL – Washington Commanders

Lucas, who is in his eighth season, earned his first start of the year and was in for all 63 Offensive snaps in Washington’s 21-17 home loss to Tennessee. The Commanders dropped to 1-4 this year, and they travel to face Chicago on Thursday night.

AJ Parker, DB—Detroit Lions

Parker, who is in his second season in the NFL, was signed off the Lions’ practice squad to the active roster and totaled six tackles – including one for a loss – among his 47 defensive snaps in Detroit’s 29-0 loss at New England. The Lions are now 1-4 this season as they enter their bye week.

Byron Pringle, WR – Chicago Bears

In his first season in Chicago, Pringle is on injured reserve. The Bears lost at Minnesota, 29-22, to fall to 2-3, and they host Washington on Thursday.

DJ Reed, DB – New York Jets

Reed, in his fifth NFL season and first with the Jets, made his 29th– career start and registered five tackles in New York’s 40-17 home win over Miami. In five games this year, Reed has 19 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. The Jets improved to 3-2, and they travel to face Green Bay on Sunday.

Dalton Risner, OL – Denver Broncos

Risner registered his 52n.d-career start and was in for all 73 Offensive snaps in Denver’s 12-9 home loss to Indianapolis on Thursday. Risner has seen time on 3,153 of the Broncos’ 3,594 Offensive snaps (87.7%) since he began his career in 2019. The Broncos, now 2-3 this season, travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Dalton Risner (66) getting out in front and laying down a nice block for Mike Boone 👀pic.twitter.com/pPO0c7kmCn — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 7, 2022

Duke Shelley, DB – Minnesota Vikings

Shelley is on the Vikings’ practice squad. Minnesota defeated Chicago, 29-22, to improve to 4-1 on the year prior to traveling to face Miami on Sunday.

Kiondre Thomas, CB – Green Bay Packers

Thomas is on Green Bay’s practice squad, and the Packers suffered a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Now 3-2 this season, Green Bay hosts the New York Jets on Sunday.

Skylar Thompson, QB – Miami Dolphins

A seventh-round draft choice in this year’s draft, Thompson saw his first career action as he came in after one Offensive play due to an injury to Teddy Bridgewater and played the remainder of the game. He finished the game throwing for 166 yards on 19-of-33 aim with one interception in the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss at the New York Jets. Miami is now 3-2 this year and hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

Cody Whitehair, OL – Chicago Bears

Whitehair, who has made 99 career starts, was placed on injured reserve prior to the Bears falling at Minnesota, 29-22. Chicago is now 2-3 this season and hosts Washington on Thursday.

Jordan Willis, DL – San Francisco 49ers

Willis, who is in his sixth NFL season, is on injured reserve. The 49ers defeated Carolina, 37-15, to improve to 3-2, and they travel to face Atlanta on Sunday.

Russ Yeast, S—Los Angeles Rams

Yeast, a seventh-round selection in this year’s draft, was in for one defensive snap and 13 special teams plays in the Rams’ 22-10 home loss to Dallas. Los Angeles is now 2-3 on the year prior to hosting Carolina on Sunday.