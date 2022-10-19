Wildcats golf team takes 1st place in home tournament

The Sulfur Springs golf team hosted their final tournament for the fall portion of their schedule. The tournament was hosted at the Sulfur Springs Country Club, with the Wildcats hoping to put on a good showing at their home course.

Caleb Kresting led the way for Sulfur Springs, taking first place overall. Kresting’s score of 70 set the tone for the rest of the team, as Nick Burney was the next closest with a score of 77.

Just three strokes behind Burney was Noah Newsom, who had an impressive score of 80. Other Wildcats included Brooks Burgin with a score of 80, Tripp Smith with a score of 90, Tatum Tran with a score of 91 and Luke White with a score of 95.

The first place finish was a great way for the Wildcats golf team to end the fall portion of their schedule. Other tournaments included a trip to Rockwall and a trip to Mount Pleasant.

“It feels amazing to be able to go out there and perform like we did on our home course,” head Coach Jeremy DeLorge said. “Every sport wants to defend their home and show out for their supporters. The guys were up to the challenge and accomplished their goal.”

“This fall season has been special and so much fun to be a part of,” DeLorge added. “With having a majority young team (9 freshman and 2 seniors) and having three freshman on varsity, this fall has gone exceptionally well. Besides the first round of our first tournament at Buffalo Creek (a team total of 342), we have put up team totals of 319, 327 and 319. Two team titles and two individual titles to go with those scores, as well. To say I’m happy would be a huge understatement with how I feel about the guys and what they have done so far this year.”

“I’ll say this about the spring, it can’t get here quick enough,” DeLorge concluded. “The guys are chomping at the bit to get back into tournaments and keep this hot streak rolling. We are in a very good position and will continue to work hard during the break to be ready for the heavy spring push. Like I have told everybody, stay tuned for what’s to come from the Wildcats Golfers because they are just getting started!”