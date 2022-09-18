Wildcats Give Up Two Second-Half Goals, Fall to Yellowjackets

Next Game: Western Washington 9/22/2022 | 3:00 p.m Sept. 22 (Thu) / 3:00 p.m Western Washington History

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington University Women’s soccer team lost 0-2 to the MSU Billings Yellowjackets on Saturday.

“We had most of the momentum in the first half, and we struggled to respond to MSUB’s first five minutes of the second,” Head Coach Lindsey Lee said. “But looking back throughout this season, every single game we are growing and learning. It is a long season and there is a lot left to play.”

Both goals for the Yellowjackets came in quick succession early in the second half, with only 1:03 in between the goals.

The first goal came in the 49th minute. The Wildcats were unable to clear an incoming ball from a corner kick, and the ball found the foot of Jackie Sharpe, who slotted it away past Cassandra Jaggard in goal.

In the 50th minute, a defensive miscue gifted MSUB possession in a great position. Jillian Hust gathered the ball, took a couple of dribbles, and found the back of the net. Just like that, the Wildcats found themselves in a deep hole.

The ‘Cats looked to dig themselves out of the hole, but they couldn’t convert and the game ended 0-2.

The Wildcats recorded 10 shots, seven on goal, while the Yellowjackets registered eight shots, four on goal.

Kayla Gout and Lily Newberry led CWU in shots with two each. Jordan Bartlow , Grace Jackson , Payton Lindell , Cassidy Andrews , Jaxyn Farmen and Sofia Flores had one shot each.

Jaggard played the first 55 minutes in goal for the Wildcats, recording one save. Morgan Blankenship came in for the last 35 minutes and also recorded one save.

SCORING RECAP

49′ MSUB Goal. Scored by Jackie Sharpe, unassisted.

50′ MSUB Goal. Scored by Jillian Hust, unassisted.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats (1-4-1) will take on Western Washington University at Tomlinson Stadium this Thursday, Sept. 22, at 3:00 p.m

“We are going to focus on ourselves. We are the ones that are leading to the breakdowns on the field,” Lee said. “Tightening up a few things will be helpful.”