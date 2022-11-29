Wildcats fire running backs Coach John Settle

LEXINGTON, Ky. — John Settle no longer is Kentucky’s running backs Coach and co-special teams coordinator. The university posted his position on its official job portal Monday.

Settle joined the Wildcats in March 2021, having previously served in the same position as Wisconsin from 2015 until his hire at Kentucky.

Settle’s contract was set to expire in June 2023.

While running back Chris Rodriguez has excelled under Settle’s tutelage the past two seasons, UK’s special teams have struggled at times. Most notably, the Wildcats had five kicks blocked this fall, tied for 125th in the 130-team FBS. Only Louisiana Tech and North Texas, with six, allowed more.

