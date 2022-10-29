Wildcats Conclude Season With 5-1 Win Over Georgetown

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.– The Villanova Wildcats concluded their final game of the season with a big 5-1 win over Georgetown and the best record they have had in the last four years.

The Wildcats came out of the gate strong with great ball movement and control over the field. Villanova took the lead scoring back-to-back goals in the first quarter. Sophomore midfielder #10 Anne Drabbe kicked things off for the Wildcats with a goal at the 8:44 mark off a corner and minutes later senior forward #31 Caitlin van Goeverden doubled the score with a goal of her own as she deflected a great shot by Graduate midfielder #27 Noor Van de Laar .

The Wildcats did not let up in the second quarter as they capitalized on their momentum furthering their lead to 3-0 going into the half. The third goal was scored by junior forward #11 Meghan Mitchell (2:36) who deflected the ball into the goal off a great pass from Drabbe.

After halftime, they continued their great possession of the ball taking multiple shots on goal that just missed the mark. The Hoyas showed some signs of life as they began to get some shots of their own in. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Georgetown made it on the board, avoiding a shutout, towards the beginning of the quarter. The Wildcats answered back with two more goals, one by sophomore midfielder #4 Emma Schwarz unassisted and another with about three minutes left in the game by junior back #14 Sabine de Ruijter to close the chapter on this successful 2022 season.

This season chronicles the best record the Wildcats have had since 2018 ending the year with a quality 11-6 record going 3-4 in conference play.

head coach, Joanie Milhous took a moment to express the hard work and dedication her team put in throughout the year and Touched on the surreal end of their season.

“I wasn’t ready for it to end. Such great senior leadership, as well as the addition of the fifth years, all of them. Love the way we ended this season and I think we put a stamp on a BIG EAST game, which was awesome,” said Milhous. “I’m definitely not ready for it to be over, so that’s a little disappointing, but just overall love this team. Just a great group to have.”

Senior captain, #1 Shannon Drakeley reflected on the last game she will play suited up as a Wildcat and her experience over her four years as they come to a close.

“I thought today was an awesome game. I thought everybody worked really hard and put everything on the line for our last game. We had a lot of goals that were really cool to see. I think everybody just really came together as a team, said Drakeley. “We showed our CVS [Core Values and Standards] and that was the main goal of our whole season, to put CVS [Core Values and Standards] first, and that’s exactly what we did today and every day. I love this team and I’m so grateful to have been able to play with them.”

Senior forward #3 Maggie Mick expressed how she felt as their season concluded and what her four years as a Wildcat meant to her.

“So, today’s game, I thought we just like really fought to the end, gave it our all, and scored five amazing goals from I all different people, which is great to see. Overall, the season just went really well. We had a winning season, which is great. This team was something special and we all came together,” said Mick. “We had some great games, some tough games, but at the end of the day, we are family and looking back at my past four years here, I have a whole new family and so many great friends. It’s been a great four years .”

Van Goeverden, who scored for the last time on the field, spoke about the game overall and her time with the team over her four-year experience.

“I thought today was a really good game. I definitely think that it was a representation of what we’ve been working for through this whole, not even the season, but this whole four years. We just all went out there today and had fun, played for each other, played for our seniors, and we scored five great goals, and everyone was supporting everyone. The attitude was great,” said van Goeverden. “Field hockey was great and I’m definitely going to miss this team. It’s amazing to come to a new country and meet some girls that I can actually call family, especially in a place that I don’t have family in. I’ m so privileged and grateful for that. I love you Villanova Field Hockey.”

Senior goalkeeper #9 Claire Borman and senior back #33 Hannah Barsky will be returning to the Squad next year as Graduate students but also spoke about how special this team was and how it feels to be ending their four-year experience with their fellow senior Wildcats.

“It’s definitely very bittersweet because I’ve been able to watch how the team has changed from my freshman year to now, and I’m so proud of these girls and how we’ve just completely changed the culture. I know these girls are going to be my friends for life, so that’s definitely a part of the sweet part,” said Borman. “You really only get this particular team for one year, one season. With that being over and knowing that three of my best friends in the entire world, I’m not going to be able to play field hockey with them again, it really hits you in the heart. But I’m just very proud of this team and very proud to be a part of it.”

“I’m sad that the season’s over. I was expecting us to go to BIG EAST. We still had a small chance, but I’m just really happy with how the season turned out and finally having a winning season,” said Barsky . “Our team is the closest it’s ever been and I’m just really excited to come back next year.”

Game Recap By Quarters

1St Quarter

– Goal scored by #10 Anne Drabbe (8:44) Assisted by #25 Raina Smolij and #22 Makenna Maguire

– Goal scored by #31 Caitlin van Goeverden (5:00) Assisted by #27 Noor Van de Laar

– Shots on goal 4-0 (VU-GU)

– Corners 1-0 (VU-GU)

– GU goalie #26 Ciara Weets had two saves

– VU goalie ##15 Emma Leppert had no saves

2n.d Quarter

– Goal scored by #11 Meghan Mitchell (2:36) Assisted by #10 Anne Drabbe

– Shots on goal 4-1 (VU-GU)

– Corners 3-3 (VU-GU)

– GU goalie #26 Ciara Weets had three saves

– VU goalie #15 Emma Leppert had one save

3rd Quarter

– No goals scored

– Shots on goal 2-2 (VU-GU)

– Corners 3-3 (VU-GU)

– GU goalie #26 Ciara Weets had two saves

– VU goalie #15 Emma Leppert had two saves

4th Quarter

– GU goal scored by #21 Sophie Towne (8:49) Assisted by #2 Sydney Yodh

– Goal scored by #4 Emma Schwarz (6:02) unassisted

– Goal scored by #14 Sabine de Ruijter (3:09) Assisted by #31 Caitlin van Goeverden and #22 Makenna Maguire