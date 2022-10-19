WILDCATS CLINCH VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFF BERTH, MARTINEAU OUT OF GOLF CHASE

VOLLEYBALL

On their Senior Night at the Homerdome, Homer-Center blanked Marion Center 3-0 last night to lock up a spot on The Road to the KCAC for the Heritage Conference volleyball championship next week. The scores were identical for each game, 25-21.

For the Wildcats, Meegan Williams had 14 kills, Macy Sardone had 34 assists and 4 aces.

Anna Cutshall had 17 digs, Ashlyn Kerr had 7 kills and 3 aces, and Alaina Fabin had 7 kills.

The Heritage Conference Volleyball Championships next week will feature the two top teams in the east against the two top teams in the west. Portage and North Carolina will represent the east and West Shamokin and Homer-Center the west. After two semifinal games on Tuesday night, the Survivors will meet up in the title match. And we will have all of the action from the KCAC on Renda Digital TV.

The following night, the Heritage Conference returns to the KCAC for the cheer championships. Heritage president Jody Rainey and vice president Cullen Stokes will join us on Indiana In the Morning on WCCS Tomorrow morning to talk about the two big Championship nights.

In a tight five-game match, Cambria Heights nipped Purchase Line, 3-2. The Highlanders took the first two games 25-17 and 25-14, but the Red Dragons rebounded to take the next two by identical scores of 25-23. The Heights won the final game, 15-11. Savannah Coover led the way for the Highlanders with 19 service points. The Heights won the JV game in straight sets.

GOLF

The golf season wrapped up for Indiana’s Harrison Martineau Yesterday at the PIAA Triple-A Golf Tournament on the Penn State White Course. Martineau, the fourth place Qualifier out of the WPIAL, shot rounds of 82 on Monday and 80 Yesterday to finish in a tie for 62n.d place.