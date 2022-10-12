Wildcats Begin Conference Play – The New Hampshire

DURHAM, NH – The University of New Hampshire volleyball team opened their first game of the weekend with a win over UAlbany Great Danes (4-12). It was a close contest throughout. The Wildcats opened the first set with a 25-19 win. The Great Danes responded with a 25-23 set win of their own, despite a late run from the Wildcats that brought the score from 23-18 to 23-22. The third set was by far the closest set of the season for the Wildcats, as they would win it by a score of 34-42. The teams would trade 1 point leads 11 times after the game was tied at 20 late in the round. UNH would carry that momentum over into a 25-20 win in the fourth set, giving them the 3-1 win for the game. Grace Toman led the Wildcats in aces for the first time this season with 2. Sticking with that trend, Meredith Dixon was the Wildcats leader in blocks for the first time of the season with 7.

The Wildcats suffered a loss in their next game to the Binghamton Bearcats (10-4) 3 sets to 0. This loss would end the Wildcats winning streak, which had reached 6 games. Despite keeping all the sets close, UNH was beaten in consecutive sets by scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-20. The Wildcats were led in kills by Lindsey Kriendler with 11. Lottie Scully led the Bearcats in both assists and digs. Scully recorded 12 digs and an astounding 34 assists. The loss knocks the Wildcats record to 11-6, with their in-conference record taking a hit down to 1-1. This loss knocks them down from first to third place in the American East Conference, trailing both the Binghamton Bearcats and the UMBC Golden Retrievers.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the Wildcats open it up on Friday, October 7th vs the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Highlanders (6-13) (0-1 conf.) at the NJIT wellness and events center, 7PM. They will then play again Sunday, October 9th vs the Bryant Bulldogs (10-8) (0-1 conf.) at the Chase Athletic Center. The team’s travel day to get from New Jersey to Rhode Island is an obstacle to overcome, but against two conference teams, the Wildcats need to be ready for it.

Photo Courtesy of UNHWildcats.com