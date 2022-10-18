Wildcats basketball team ranked No. 10 Entering the season

The Texas High School Basketball season is just around the corner, as teams are getting ready to begin their seasons. The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released their first preseason poll recently, with high expectations for the Sulfur Springs Wildcats.

The Wildcats have been a staple in the TABC rankings for over half a decade now, dating back to their historic run to the state tournament. Ever since then, the Wildcats have stayed in the rankings, and with their move to 4A, nothing has changed.

Sulfur Springs enters the first preseason poll ranked No. 10 in the state, setting the expectations high. They will have plenty of opportunities to not only prove they deserve their ranking, but also climb even higher, going up against a number of other ranked teams in the preseason portion of the season.

They will go up against No. 8 Stafford, a team who lost by just three points in the Regional Quarterfinals a season ago. They will also face off against No. 14 ranked Dallas Lincoln.

That one will be in Sulfur Springs, as part of the Chad’s Media Invitational tournament on Monday, Nov. 21. Anyone who can’t make it in person can watch the live broadcast of the game on Youtube.com/ChadsMedia.

Finally, they will also get the opportunity to go up against No. 22 Wilmer Hutchins. That game will take place early in the season, on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Dallas Carter Invitational.

All of these Top-25 matchups in the preseason will be a great chance for the Wildcats to do a number of things. One, it will allow them to prove they deserve their Top-10 ranking, as well as even improve their spot in the rankings.

It will also allow them the opportunity to play some of the best teams in the state, getting them ready not only for another district title run, but for another deep playoff run as well.

“The No. 10 ranking shows how hard these guys have been working and how talented this team can be,” head Coach Brandon Shaver said. “We have been working hard since the summer and playing some of the top teams in Texas to test ourselves and see what we need to work on.”

“We play such a hard pre-district schedule to make sure that when we get to district and the Playoffs that we know we won’t face anything that we haven’t faced before,” Shaver added. “It gets us prepared to be able to play some of the best teams in the state.”

“We are going to take it one game at a time and see how we can improve as a team, so that come February and March, we can be the best team possible.”