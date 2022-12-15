Wildcat Wednesday – Bear Down with Arizona Men’s Basketball

Follow Dave Heeke on Twitter | Sign Up for the Wildcat Wednesday

After a marquee win over No. 14 Indiana in exhilarating fashion by Coach Lloyd and the Wildcats in Las Vegas, our basketball program followed up with another home win on Tuesday over Texas A&M – Corpus Christi. McKale Center will welcome the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at 8:30 pm (MST) on Saturday with the game being broadcast on ESPN2. We will stripe out McKale for this game, so please consult the seating chart below to see if your seating section will be wearing white or red.

Saturday will be an outstanding opportunity to showcase to a national television audience our Incredible home environment as our ninth-ranked team will create more must-watch television on the court. We have a few remaining tickets that are moving fast. Please click here to purchase your seats for the game. We will see you Saturday in McKale Center. Bear Down and Go Cats!

STUDENT ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT

Our ArizonaWildcats.com feature series, “Who We Are”, continues to highlight the stories of our student-athletes. The most recent installment is a look at Jade Loville from Arizona Women’s Basketball who has personified one of our core values ​​of the “Wildcat Way”. Determination represents our “Bear Down” spirit and Jade’s journey as a student-athlete has been rooted in determination.

Wildcat Wednesday emails are a great way to shine the light on the outstanding young women and men who don the Block A and compete as Wildcats. Whether that’s the “Who We Are” feature series, our Bear Down Podcast or other great content, we will continue to share the stories of Wildcat student-athletes here in Wildcat Wednesday.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Men’s Basketball is in action next week as well, taking on Montana State on Tuesday, December 20th at 6:30 PM and Morgan State on Thursday, December 22nd at 6:00 PM. Click here to take advantage of a limited-time Flash Sale with discounted tickets to the games.

WILDCAT HEADLINES

SHOW YOUR COLORS

Basketball letterwinner (92-94) and one of the first Native American basketball players at Arizona, Cliff John was recently recognized by the Phoenix Suns during Native American Heritage Month for his impact on the sport. His Sister Elisha, who also played Division I basketball, was also honored. This Honor celebrates their Navajo heritage and the inspiration they continue to give to young native people across the country who dream of playing collegiate sports. He will be honored during Halftime at the Men’s Basketball vs. Tennessee game this Saturday at 8:30 PM.

So a funny thing happened while in Indianapolis for hockey this weekend, what are the chances we’re staying in the same hotel as this fan favorite!!! – Marc Anderson, Wildcat Dad

