Wildcat volleyball celebrates its Seniors – The Licking News

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Lady Wildcats celebrated their two Seniors at Monday night’s final home game vs. St. James. Seniors Maci Sparks and Abbie Sullins played their final regular season match at the Sherman Hill Field House.

Photos by Shari Harris

The C Team took the floor first, winning 25-18 and 25-14 over the St. James Lady Tigers.

Photos by Shari Harris

Junior Varsity won with even greater margins, with scores of 25-9 and 25-11.

Photos by Shari Harris

October 17-21 is Officials Appreciation Week for Missouri fall sports. JH Principal/AD Doug Dunn recognized officials Mr. Ed Monje and Mr. Jeremy Haynes. They were presented with a signed card from the team and a Sonic gift card.

Before announcing the Licking seniors, Mr. Dunn recognized the five Seniors on the St. James volleyball team and presented them with a small gift.

Abigail Sullins was escorted by parents Bobby and Ashley Sullins. She is also a member of the Lady ‘Cat Basketball team, FCCLA, National Honor Society and Pep Club. After graduation, she plans to go to Nursing school and eventually become a nurse practitioner.

Maci Sparks is the daughter of Justin and Deanna Sparks and was escorted by mother Deanna and grandmother Dana Sparks. Maci is also a member of FCCLA, National Honor Society, Student Council and Pep Club. After graduation, she plans to go to college and get her Masters degree in elementary education and become a teacher and volleyball coach.

Coach Terri Moncrief reminisced about working with the Seniors from the time they were very young, and the team presented them with gifts and hugs.

The Seniors wrapped up their evening by leading the Varsity team to a three set win, 25-9, 25-8 and 25-9.

In the preceding week, Licking Varsity defeated Eminence 3-1 on Tuesday, October 11, on the road, with scores of 25-7, 25-16, 23-25, and 25-19.

Thursday, a long road trip to Lesterville ended in defeats for the JV and Varsity Lady ‘Cats. JV lost in two, 21-25, 21-25. Varsity fell in three sets, 13-25, 16-25, and 18-25.

Another long road trip on Friday ended a long week for the Lady ‘Cats in Conway. Varsity lost 0-3, with scores of 19-25, 15-25, and 25-27.

The District 8 Tournament begins for the Lady ‘Cats Thursday, October 20, at Dixon, when Licking plays Bourbon at 4:30 pm The Winner Advances to play at 6 pm on Monday, October 24, and the District final will be Tuesday, October 25 at 5 p.m