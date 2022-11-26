Wild Turkey Thrashes King Snake On California Golf Course

Put some respect on the turkey’s name.

This week, Americans gathered to chow down on approximately 46 million Thanksgiving turkeys, which by any and all accounts is a ridiculous number.

I, for one, can’t wait to grab myself some leftovers and make a Delicious sandwich of turkey, stuffing, Cranberry sauce, black pepper and Mayo on fresh white bread (the Ultimate day-after meal) but after seeing this video, I have a bit more respect for the sacrificial bird.

A golfer at a Novato, California golf club witnessed a wild turkey going to battle with a king snake to defend its nest. For some reason I would have assumed these birds would be scared of a predatory snake, but this completely changed my perspective.

This turkey dominated the entire exchange, thrashing the snake around when it did get a quick hold of its beak and continuously pecking at it when the opportunity presented itself.

I mean, this was a bell to bell unanimous decision for the bird.

While the video doesn’t show the end, the description leads you to believe the snake was laid to rest that day…

“A NorCal wild Turkey devours a large king snake on hole #1 at the golf club”

Hats off to the turkey.