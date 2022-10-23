Wild Second Half Sinks Men’s Soccer Against Davis & Elkins

Next Game: Alderson Broaddus University 10/26/2022 | 7:30 PM October 26 (Wed) / 7:30 PM Alderson Broaddus University History

Wheeling, W.Va. – It was a big night at Bishop Schmidt Field on Saturday when the Wheeling University Men’s Soccer team (6-9-1, 6-7-1) Hosted Davis & Elkins. A win would have clinched Wheeling’s first Mountain East (MEC) playoff spot since the 2018 season, however, the Cardinals fell to the Senators 4-1. After battling to a scoreless game through the first 45 minutes all five goals were scored in the second half as Wheeling couldn’t keep up with the Senator offense.

The first half of this one played out much like the first meeting between these two teams with both offenses starting out slow. Davis & Elkins would get the first shot of the game in the third minute as they controlled the ball for a majority of the first half. Wheeling kept driving into the Offensive zone but was unable to take a shot as the Senators Defenders took the ball away. That first shot came in the 34th minute when Miguel Martin put one on net, but unfortunately it was saved and kept the game scoreless. Wheeling would get off two shots in that first half, both courtesy of Martin, with one landing on the net. Davis & Elkins couldn’t find the back of the net either, putting only one shot on net that was saved by Austin Aaron and the teams went into Halftime with a 0-0 score