Wild host the Maple Leafs after Foligno’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, fifth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 2 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Marcus Foligno scored two goals in the Wild’s 6-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Minnesota is 7-7-2 overall and 4-5-1 at home. The Wild have a 5-1-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Toronto is 9-5-3 overall and 4-3-2 on the road. The Maple Leafs have conceded 46 goals while scoring 50 for a +4 scoring differential.

The Matchup Friday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has six goals and six assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-1-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (illness), Marc-Andre Fleury: out (upper-body).

Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), TJ Brodie: out (oblique) , Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.