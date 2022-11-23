Wild hogs tear up lawns at Liberty City Park, golf course

Feral pigs are being blamed for damage to the Landscaping at Liberty Municipal Park and the Liberty Golf Course. Liberty City Manager Tom Warner said that a commercial trapper has baited traps at both locations and expects to catch enough to discourage them from returning, at least until next year.

Warner said feral pigs are an annual problem for the City. As much as the oak tree-shaded pathways lure visitors to the park, the acorns dropped by those trees attract the hogs. The lush lawns also have Insects and Worms the hogs like to eat.

“We never get them all,” Warner said. “They come in at this time of the year every year. We pay for them to be trapped, but there will be more hogs to take their place next year.”

City employees try to undo the damage caused by feral pigs at the Liberty Municipal Park.

As the improved area of ​​the park is roughly 200 acres, hog-proof fencing would be costly. The City installed fencing around a large portion of the golf course, spending $41,541, and hogs still made it in.

“Even if we fence off the entire golf course, they will come through the neighborhood,” Warner said. “For the city park, it would take at least twice that much fencing and if we don’t put something across the front, they will still be able to get in.”

In the meantime, city employees are repairing the overturned soil, using a boxed blade pulled behind a tractor wherever possible and using a hoe and rake in other areas.

When asked if the wild hogs present a danger to foot traffic on the city park walking trails, Warner said, “Usually they are only out at night and the park is closed at that time. If someone is walking on the trails and sees them, please stay clear of them.”