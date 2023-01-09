Wild Card Weekend Schedule, Betting Lines, Super Bowl Odds And Predictions
The NFL playoff field is set, and the Seattle Seahawks claimed the final playoff spot following their Week 18 win Sunday combined with the Detroit Lions knocking off Green Bay to keep the Packers out of the playoffs. As Wild Card weekend begins, we’ve got you covered with playoff match-ups, betting lines, viewing guide and Super Bowl odds with predictions.
The top seeds with a bye this weekend are the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.
Here’s the NFL 14-team playoff bracket ahead of opening Wild Card weekend.
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023
The Defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams did not make this year’s playoffs. But the Chiefs (14-3), Bills (13-3) and Bengals (12-4) return as top teams and AFC contenders from last season. Four AFC newcomers join the playoff party this year including the match-up between the Chargers (10-7) and Jaguars (9-8) and the Ravens (10-7) and Dolphins (9-8) hitting the road to tackle experienced playoff division rivals on opening weekend.
The NFC features four returning playoff teams in the Eagles (14-3), 49ers (13-4), Cowboys (12-5) and Buccaneers (8-9). Newcomers this year are the Vikings (13-4), Giants (9-7-1) and Seahawks (9-8).
Before you crown a Champion or favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl, recall that both the Rams and Bengals were division winners last year and No. 4 seeds who advanced to the Super Bowl. The year before. Well. 5 seed Buccaneers beat No. 1 seed Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule, Viewing Guide, Odds
Game odds from FanDuel Sportsbook refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Types of bets and how to read the odds
Seattle at San Francisco
Line: 49ers -10, Total 42.5 (total down 1 point from opener)
Saturday, Jan. 14 | 4:30 pm ET | Fox
Los Angeles at Jacksonville
Line: Chargers -1.5, Total 47
Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8:15 pm ET | NBC
Miami at Buffalo
Line: Bills -10.5, Total 43.5
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 1 pm ET | CBS
New York Giants at Minnesota
Line: Vikings -3, Total 47.5
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 4:30 pm ET | Fox
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Line: Bengals -6.5, Total 43.5 (line up 1/2 point)
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 8:15 pm ET | NBC
Dallas at Tampa Bay
Line: Cowboys -3, Total 46.5 (total up 1 point)
Monday, Jan. 16 | 8:15 pm ET | ESPN
Super Bowl LVII Odds and Predictions
Now that the playoff field is set, teams’ Super Bowl odds are adjusted. Playoff prop bets will be popular wagering additions to spread, total and Futures betting options. Looking at the NFL playoff predictions from fivethirtyeight.com, the Chiefs are given the best chance to win the Super Bowl, and the Eagles the best chance to make the Super Bowl.
Odds to win (FanDuel) followed by playoff percentage chances to make and win Super Bowl LVII (FiveThirtyEight). You might be surprised to see all but two teams have less than a 20% chance to win Super Bowl LVII, and more than half the field of 14 teams are given a 3% chance or less to win Super Bowl 57.
- Kansas City Chiefs (+330), make 44%, win 25%
- Buffalo Bills (+420), 34%, 21%
- Philadelphia Eagles (+500), 48%, 19%
- San Francisco 49ers (+550), 26%, 14%
- Cincinnati Bengals (+750), 14%, 8%
- Dallas Cowboys (+1300), 11%, 5%
- Los Angeles Chargers (+2100), 2%, 1%
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2800), 3%, 1%
- Minnesota Vikings (+3000), 9%, 3%
- Baltimore Ravens (+3400), 2%, 1%
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+4800), 3%, 1%
- New York Giants (+5500), 2%, 0.6%
- Miami Dolphins (+6000), 0.5%, 0.2%
- Seattle Seahawks (+6500), 0.9%, 0.2%
Super Bowl LVII is Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ with kickoff at 6:30 pm ET. The SuperBook in Las Vegas has an early line of AFC (-2.5) and a total of 51. I bet the AFC to win Super Bowl LVII.
You can bet on it.
