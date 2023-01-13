Wild Card Round NFL DFS RB Picks Breakdown: Saquon Barkley is a Stud

In this piece, I highlight running backs who stand out in our large suite of Analytical Fantasy tools, most specifically, our FantasyLabs Player Models. While the models are built for DFS contests, this is an all-purpose Fantasy article with actionable information for all formats.

Top NFL DFS Running Back Picks in the FantasyLabs Models

On DraftKings, there are two running backs who rank near the top of the individual Sean Koerner, Chris Raybon, Cash Game, and Tournament Player Models.

Christian McCaffrey

Saquon Barkley

We’ll discuss why these two are popping in our models, as well as take a look at some other running backs.

Top Model NFL DFS Running Back Picks

Christian McCaffrey ($8,900 DraftKings, $9,800 FanDuel): San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (42 total)

A comfortable lead allowed San Francisco to ease up on Christian McCaffrey’s workload last week. He carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards while catching three of three targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. So Mitchell is now back, and he may mix in a little bit and eat into McCaffrey’s workload at times.

However, we know that this is McCaffrey’s backfield. This is why they made that big splash to get him. He’s going to handle around 15-20 carries and will likely see five to ten targets. It’s a wide range, but that’s due to how versatile of a back he is.

McCaffrey only appeared in the second matchup against Seattle, carrying the ball 26 times for 108 yards and a touchdown, and catching six of eight targets for 30 yards, en route to 28.8 DraftKings points.

Since Week 10, Seattle is allowing 4.96 yards per carry to opposing backs.

McCaffrey is a lock and load this weekend and is the top back in our Tournament Model.

Saquon Barkley ($7,900 DraftKings, $8,800 FanDuel): New York Giants (+3) at Minnesota Vikings (48 total)

Saquon Barkley got a well-deserved week off last week as they’re trying to keep their workhorse fresh. Barkley ravaged Minnesota back in Week 16. He carried the ball 14 times for 84 yards and a touchdown while catching eight of 10 targets for 49 yards. It was Barkley’s best receiving output of the season and could be a sign of things to come in the Playoffs and in this matchup.

The Matchup on the ground is stout, as Minnesota has stymied opposing backs on the ground. They’ve allowed a mere 3.98 yards per carry to opposing backs on the season. They have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, which has led to Minnesota giving up the 12th-most DraftKings points to opposing backs.

We know Barkley is going to get a Monster workload, and he’s playing in the game with the highest total on the weekend. Minnesota also is unlikely to Blow New York out, so there’s a slim chance of Barkley getting game-scripted out of touches.

He’s the top back in our Cash Game Model, as well as both Sean Koerner and Christ Raybon’s Pro Models.

Other Notable NFL DFS Running Back Picks

Travis Etienne Jr. ($6,300 DraftKings, $7,100 FanDuel): Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (47.5 total)

Travis Etienne Jr. struggled last week against Tennessee, which was expected. They carried the ball merely seven times for 17 yards while catching two of two targets for 17 yards. The Titans boast probably the worst matchup for opposing running backs, so we’re not putting too much stock into Etienne’s dud last week.

This week is a completely different story, as the Chargers have allowed the sixth-most DraftKings points to opposing RBs on the season. Los Angeles has allowed a league-high 5.59 yards per carry to opposing backs, including 2.0 yards prior to any contact. The Jaguars’ running backs combined for 191 yards on 36 touches when these teams played in Week 3.

Leonard Fournette ($5,300 DraftKings, $6,400 FanDuel): Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (45.5 total)

With the Playoffs here, we’re expecting Tampa Bay to lean slightly more on Leonard Fournette than they have in the past few weeks. They limited him to just three snaps last week, aiming to keep him fresh for the postseason. Rachaad White saw only ten snaps, so it’s clear that he is a part of the plan as well. Regardless, Fournette will have a strong role with double-digit carries and legitimate double-digit target upside.

They ran all over this Dallas defense in Week 1, carrying the ball 21 times for 127 yards. Tampa has simply struggled to run the ball overall, but Bucs’ RBs are second in the position in receptions on the year. Fournette is cheap, and should rack up enough volume to pay off his price tag.