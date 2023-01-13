Wild Card Round NFL DFS QB Picks Breakdown: Josh Allen Stands Out

In this piece, I highlight quarterbacks who stand out in our large suite of Analytical Fantasy tools, most specifically, our FantasyLabs Player Models. While the models are built for DFS contests, this is an all-purpose Fantasy article with actionable information for all formats.

Top NFL DFS Quarterback Picks in the FantasyLabs Models

On DraftKings, there are two quarterbacks near the top of the individual Sean Koerner, Chris Raybon, Cash Game, and Tournament Player Models.

We’ll discuss why these two are popping in our models, as well as take a look at some other quarterbacks.

Top Model NFL DFS Quarterback Picks

Josh Allen ($7,900 DraftKings, $9,200 FanDuel): Buffalo Bills (-13.5) vs. Miami Dolphins (43.5 total)

Josh Allen and the Bills cruised against New England last week in order to lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Allen completed 61.3% of his passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns en route to 22.76 DraftKings points. Two kick returns from Nyhiem Hines eased the load for Allen, but he was still able to post a solid day despite not being leaned on.

Now is the time of year when Allen turns it on. In the past two years, there’s been a direct split for Allen in playoff games or games against teams that likely make the postseason as opposed to all others. We all remember where we were when they ravaged the AFC Playoffs through two games last season en route to a heartbreaking overtime loss in Kansas City.

Allen combined for 637 yards and nine touchdowns through the air while running for 134 yards on the ground in two postseason games last year.

They also terrorized this Miami defense in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. He threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 77 yards on the ground.

There are certainly other talented quarterbacks taking the field this weekend, but Allen is far and away the top option.

He’s the top quarterback in Chris Raybon’s Pro Model, as well as our Cash Game and Tournament Model.

Daniel Jones ($5,600 DraftKings, $7,400 FanDuel): New York Giants (+3) at Minnesota Vikings (48 total)

Daniel Jones got the week off in Week 18 but now gets a Matchup with a weak Minnesota defense that gave up one of his best Fantasy performances of the season. Back in Week 16, Jones completed 71.4% of his passes for 334 yards and a touchdown. It was his second-highest passing yardage total on the season and his fourth-highest DraftKings points performance.

This Minnesota defense has been a target all season long. They’ve allowed the fifth-most DraftKings points to opposing quarterbacks and the third-highest yards per pass attempt. They’ve been better against the run, which has forced them to face the fourth-most pass attempts per game.

Jones didn’t need to lean on his legs too much in the first matchup, as he rushed just four times for 34 yards. We’ve seen him Torch teams on the ground multiple times this season. They just ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns last week against Indianapolis. He’s topped 50 yards on the ground five times this year and has seven rushing touchdowns.

When not spending up for Allen, Jones provides some nice salary relief in the game with the highest total of the weekend.

He’s the top quarterback in Sean Koerner’s Pro Model.

Other Notable NFL DFS Quarterback Picks

Kirk Cousins ​​($5,900 DraftKings, $7,500 FanDuel): Minnesota Vikings (-3) vs. New York Giants (48 total)

Kirk Cousins ​​is certainly happy to get another Matchup with this New York Giants defense. He finished one yard short of the bonus in Week 16, completing 70.8% of his passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns en route to 24.16 DraftKings points. Cousins ​​wasn’t needed much last week but struggled against Green Bay in Week 17 in a blowout loss.

This Giants defense is going to blitz, as they sent extra rushers at the highest rate in the league. Cousins ​​completed 62.5% of his passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns when these teams last played. New York found more success when they didn’t blitz, holding Cousins’ to merely 5.3 yards per attempt as opposed to 7.1 against the blitz. If the Giants adjust, it may be a long day for Cousins. If the Giants play the hits and keep sending the extra rushers, then Cousins ​​may have another big day.

Brock Purdy ($5,300 DraftKings, $7,100 FanDuel): San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (43.5 total)

It’s likely just due to the system he’s now in, but Brock Purdy has been a staple of consistency since becoming the starter for San Francisco. He’s thrown for 2+ touchdowns in every game he’s played in and has been between 16.48 and 21.7 DraftKings points in each start.

They may not have the upside to match the score of someone like Josh Allen, but if Allen can stay in check, the salary relief Purdy provides could go a long way.

Purdy is a solid play on the Saturday only slate as well, as most people will opt for Justin Herbert or Trevor Lawrence.